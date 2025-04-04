Upcoming Webinar: 2025-2026 Data Reporting Changes

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) will be updating data reporting systems and a few data elements for Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26). A webinar that outlines these changes is scheduled for Thursday, April 17, 2025.

These changes include the use of a new data integration system called Connect, which will replace State Synergy. This change was outlined in a priority notice sent to superintendents and technology directors on March 28. You may view that priority notice here.

In addition to the system change, a few student data elements will be updated for the 2025-2026 reporting year. This includes:

An updated code for economic disadvantage identification.

Requirements for full-time equivalency (FTE) codes to be populated.

Student ID numbers to be updated to 10 digits.

Resident codes transitioning to GeoCodes.

The Maine Education Data Management System (MEDMS) Support Team has been in contact with the student information systems (SIS) vendors regarding updates to reporting for FY26, so they will have changes ready for the fall collections.

The MEDMS Support Team will host this webinar on April 17 at noon to provide information about these changes and allow school administrative units (SAUs) to ask questions about these updates.

Please register here for the 2025-2026 Data Reporting Changes Webinar.

For questions regarding 2025-2026 student reporting changes, please contact MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896.