Designing the Future: Developing Climate Awareness and Resilience on Deer Isle

Since the summer of 2024, Healthy Acadia, JustME for JustUS, and Deer Isle – Stonington High School have partnered to develop and implement a year-long project called “Designing the Future.” The school-wide program has engaged the entire high school community in a series of events, activities, and guest speakers and has also brought together teams of students to develop proposals for specific challenges facing the island community.

The devastating storms in January of 2024 heightened the awareness of the island community of the dangers represented by climate change. Students, families, and school staff alike experienced the impact of the storms, whether due to personal loss, the impact felt by neighbors, or just by witnessing the causeways under four feet of water. The storms highlighted the vulnerability of the island community, while presenting an opportunity for students to think about how they could have a positive impact on climate resilience.

Designing the Future kicked off with a full day of activities on November 14 and culminated in March with STEM Week, when students collaborated to create a vision for one place on Deer Isle that represents the future that they want to live in. This project is inspired by Arts Week, in which each student group collaborates with a visiting professional to imagine, draft, and present a project that responds to a local need and answers the question: “What could we build here?” The faculty, staff, and student body are divided into five groups based on interest, each working collaboratively on a different project across the island.

The kick-off event in November included a visit to each site and feedback from a community member living or working at the site. The five areas explored were: Sunshine Causeway, Lily Pond, Stonington Main Street, Greenhead Lobster, and Billings Diesel and Marine.

In November, students heard from Gayle Bowness of the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, James Rutter of the Haystack Fab Lab, and Genevieve McDonald, a Stonington resident and the local school board chair.

In December, students heard from Will Steinharter of Osprey’s Echo about the effects of storms on the island ecosystem and ecotourism economy.

In February, students heard from Linda Nelson, the town of Stonington’s Director of Economic and Community Development, about the impact of climate change on Stonington. Also in February, the entire school visited the University of Maine Process Development Center and the Advanced Structures and Composites Center to learn more about emerging technologies and their role in climate resilience.

In addition, the five faculty, staff, and student body groups have met several times throughout the year to collect information, consider their sites, and, most importantly, think creatively and critically about possible solutions to the challenges they face.

The final project in March included a tabling event and presentation to the school and community members, as students shared their vision for the future of their chosen site on the island.

Deer Isle – Stonington High School, Healthy Acadia, and JustME for JustUS are grateful to the following partners for their support throughout this project with expertise, facilities, and funding: Healthy Acadia; Andrew Simon, JustME for JustUS; Isidora Muñoz Segovia, Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI); Meggie Harvey, Haystack School of Crafts; James Rutter, Island Heritage Trust; Martha Bell and Alex Drenga, University of Maine; Renee Kelly, Maine App Challenge; Matt Jones, Maine Math and Science Alliance; Alexandria Brasili, Kleinschmidt Associates; Nicholas Ciomei (Deer Isle-Stonington High School ‘05); Katy Rinehart and Herb Carter, Opera House Arts; Allison Melvin, Greenhead Lobster; Genevieve McDonald, Billings Diesel and Marine.

This story was submitted by Deer Isle – Stonington High School, Healthy Acadia, and JustME for JustUS. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.