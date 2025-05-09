Hundreds of Students, Guests Attend 95th Annual Maine FFA State Convention

The two-day event, themed, “Plowing New Paths, Harvesting Dreams,” celebrated youth leadership in agriculture and natural resources.

The Maine FFA Association proudly concluded its 95th annual State Convention on May 9, 2025, following two vibrant days of student-led events, competitions, and career development activities held in the Greater Bangor/Orono region. Hosted primarily at the University of Maine campus in Orono, the convention welcomed more than 300 FFA members, advisors, guests, and supporters from across the state.

This year’s convention theme, “Plowing New Paths, Harvesting Dreams,” guided a full schedule of programming that highlighted youth leadership, innovation in agriculture, and meaningful community engagement. The event featured career and leadership development opportunities in 19 unique areas, including, but not limited to, environmental science, veterinary science, public speaking, floriculture, and tractor driving. Students also participated in community service projects with Maine Harvest for Hunger, the Bangor Humane Society, and Good Shepherd Food Bank.

“This year’s convention theme couldn’t be more fitting, as these words capture both the hard work that defines agricultural life but also the hopeful vision that drives us forward,” Megan Welter, Maine DOE Associate Commissioner of Public Education, said to students during the convention’s opening ceremony. “Since last May, Maine proudly welcomed three new FFA chapters: Poland, Dexter, and Sanford. That expansion brings the State of Maine to 14 chapters, which is a 15% growth in one year. That’s not just a number; that is a testament to the enduring relevance and growing importance of agriculture education in our state.”

Also in attendance during the convention’s opening and closing ceremonies were Deputy Commissioner Nancy McBrady of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry; Dean Diane Rowland of the University of Maine College of Earth, Life, and Health Sciences; and National FFA Secretary Luke Jennings, along with State Officers from FFA chapters across Maine. The convention celebrated the achievements of these FFA chapters and installed the 2025-2026 State Officer Team.

“FFA has been the best thing that has happened to me individually, but I also get to watch a lot of other students grow, as well,” Maine FFA State Vice President Haley Mayne said. “I am so proud of everyone, and I think that being in FFA will not only prepare you for things in agriculture but also for real-world experience. It’s such an awesome organization to be a part of.”

Additional highlights from the two-day event included livestock evaluation, an ag mechanics competition, the National FFA Officer workshop, and hands-on activities in aquaculture, horse evaluation, and floriculture.

For more information about FFA, visit the Maine DOE Website.