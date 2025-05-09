Submit Release
Maine DOE Update – May 9, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

SUN Bucks EBT Benefit Available to Maine Families Again This Summer

Most eligible children will receive these benefits automatically, but some families will need to apply. In the summer, many children lose the free and reduced-price meals that they get at school. SUN Bucks provides families with a $120 EBT benefit for each eligible school-aged child to buy groceries when school is out of session. |  More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Washington County Expands Its Extended Learning Opportunities for Youth

Thanks to an Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Expansion grant from the Maine Department of Education (DOE), Healthy Acadia is working to provide more ELO opportunities to young people in Washington County in a variety of ways. |  More

Designing the Future: Developing Climate Awareness and Resilience on Deer Isle

Since the summer of 2024, Healthy Acadia, JustME for JustUS, and Deer Isle – Stonington High School have partnered to develop and implement a year-long project called “Designing the Future.” The school-wide program has engaged the entire high school community in a series of events, activities, and guest speakers and has also brought together teams of students to develop proposals for specific challenges facing the island community. |  More

Westbrook Middle School STEAM Students Take Flight with WozED Drone Curriculum

Students in grades 5-8 at Westbrook Middle School are—literally—reaching new heights, thanks to an innovative STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) program integrating drone technology. |  More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.

