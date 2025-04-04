School Registration Open for Second Annual ‘I Belong’ Youth Summit

Are you ready to open doors to boundless possibilities for your students? Consider registering for the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education’s (OSSIE) second annual ‘I Belong’ Youth Summit, scheduled for Thursday, May 29, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Maine Community College.

This Summit invites schools across Maine to join a transformative initiative, designed specifically for students with disabilities who are at the age of transitioning from school to their future. This dynamic gathering goes beyond traditional career fairs to offer meaningful exploration, skill-building, and work-based learning opportunities, tailored to each student’s interests and abilities.

Making a Difference Together

By participating in this summit, you become part of a statewide movement to reshape post-secondary pathways for ALL Maine students with disabilities. Your involvement creates ripple effects of opportunity:

Students discover career paths they may never have considered, building confidence and practical skills for their future.

career paths they may never have considered, building confidence and practical skills for their future. Educators gain valuable resources, evidence-based practices, and direct connections with industry partners.

valuable resources, evidence-based practices, and direct connections with industry partners. Businesses develop tomorrow’s workforce, while fulfilling community engagement goals.

Join the Movement

Help your students find where they belong in Maine’s future workforce. The ‘I Belong’ Youth Summit provides a student-centered environment for youth to explore career pathways at their own pace, connect with potential employers, and envision new possibilities for their lives after school.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of something extraordinary! Together, we can create a more inclusive, opportunity-rich future for Maine’s students with disabilities.

Maine middle and high schools are invited to fill out a school interest form, if they are planning to bring students to the second annual ‘I Belong’ Youth Summit. (Registrations for individual students will be sent directly to schools that complete the interest form.)

For more information, please contact Maine DOE Transition Specialist Titus O’Rourke at titus.orourke@maine.gov.