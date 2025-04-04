New Survey: Alarming impact of work stress on sleep

Sleep better with HappierMe Manage your stress at work with HappierMe Leah is a psychologist

76% of workers report that work stress and anxiety impacts their sleep.

Sleep is the most under-rated determinant of our long term mental and physical health because it directly impacts our immune system” — Dr Manoj Krishna

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The effects of work stress don’t end when employees leave the office. For many professionals, anxiety and work-related pressures follow them home, disrupting one of the most critical factors for well-being: sleep. A new HappierMe survey reveals the extent of this growing issue and its far-reaching consequences.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘆:

A recent HappierMe poll of 4,115 respondents found:

✔ 44% experience significant sleep disturbances due to work-related stress and anxiety.

✔ 32% report moderate effects, meaning they struggle with sleep at least some of the time.

✔ Only 16% say their sleep is minimally or not at all affected by work stress.

These findings highlight an urgent need for organisations to recognise and address the toll that workplace stress takes on employee well-being.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗹𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀

Adequate sleep is vital for cognitive function, emotional regulation, and overall health (NIH). Yet, work-related stress often triggers:

𝗗𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘆 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗲𝗽 – Racing thoughts and overactive worry prevent relaxation.

𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘄𝗮𝗸𝗲-𝘂𝗽𝘀 – Anxiety keeps the body in a heightened state of alertness, leading to disrupted sleep.

𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 – Stress hormones can cause premature waking, resulting in exhaustion throughout the day.

𝗣𝗼𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 – Even when employees get a full night in bed, stress prevents deep, restorative sleep.

𝗔 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗖𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗲: Stress, Sleep Deprivation, and Burnout

Work stress and poor sleep create a vicious cycle. When employees sleep poorly, they become more irritable, less focused, and more prone to mistakes - leading to even greater stress the next day. Over time, chronic sleep deprivation contributes to burnout, absenteeism, decreased job performance, and serious health issues such as high blood pressure and weakened immunity.

𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗢𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲

With 76% of employees reporting that work stress negatively impacts their sleep, businesses cannot afford to ignore this issue. Companies that fail to support employee well-being risk:

• Increased absenteeism and sick leave

• Lower productivity and engagement

• Higher staff turnover rates

• A toxic work culture

Forward-thinking organisations recognise that well-rested employees are more productive, creative, and resilient. By fostering a healthier work environment and providing stress management resources, companies can improve both employee satisfaction and overall performance.

𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗘𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘆𝗲𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝗹𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀

Managing stress effectively is key to breaking the cycle of sleep deprivation. The HappierMe app offers science-backed techniques to help users take control of their well-being:

𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀-𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀:

• Breathing exercises to activate the body's relaxation response

• Guided meditations to calm an anxious mind before bedtime

• Journaling prompts to release worries and promote mental clarity

• Tapping exercises to reduce stress and improve emotional balance

𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗴-𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗺 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗕𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗹𝗲𝗲𝗽:

• Building self-awareness to recognise and manage stress triggers

• Emotional intelligence training to develop healthier responses to workplace pressures

• Developing a regular meditation practice to reduce reactivity and enhance resilience

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗠𝗲 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵

At HappierMe, we understand that while employees cannot always control their work environment, they can take charge of how they respond to workplace stress. Our app provides a range of mental health tools, including guided exercises, self-awareness programs, and stress management techniques, to help professionals navigate challenges and improve their quality of life.

Sleep should not be a casualty of workplace stress. With the right tools and mindset, professionals can regain control, sleep better, and wake up ready to tackle the day with clarity and confidence.

Our mission at HappierMe is to reduce suffering and help people lead happier and more successful lives by empowering them with tools to understand their own mind and be emotionally intelligent. We aim to make the world a better place.

