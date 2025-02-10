HappierMe partners with BenefitHub to support the wellbeing of their 7 million members

Leah is a student in California Help kids manage their own mental health Overcome Stress with HappierMe

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HappierMe is pleased to announce that its wellbeing app for teens and adults, which addresses the root cause of problems for lasting change, is now available on the BenefitHub platform in the US, and can be accessed by their 7 million members.

The HappierMe app empowers users to manage their emotions and improve their mental health, build stronger relationships, overcome unhelpful habits, manage stress and anxiety, make better decisions and develop essential communication and leadership skills. By fostering self-awareness and emotional resilience, HappierMe is poised to bring families closer together and help them thrive.

It has an online journal with guided questions, a forum for peer support, and hundreds of videos, podcasts, stories, articles and in depth modules to help teens and adults to lead a happier life.

It could help support the 29% of high school students who currently report poor mental health (CDC) and the 23.1% of adults in the US who have a mental health problem (NIMH).

BenefitHub is a platform that is used by 23% of the Fortune 500 companies in the US to support their employees.

According to Dr. Manoj Krishna, founder of HappierMe, the partnership with BenefitHub represents a significant opportunity to create widespread, positive change.

“Our mission is to alleviate suffering and empower people to lead happier, more successful lives, in peace with themselves and others” said Dr. Krishna. “Through this partnership with BenefitHub, we hope to provide vital support to families across the country. HappierMe helps teenagers and adults manage life's challenges and emotions more effectively, enabling them to take control of their mental health and happiness. It also teaches important soft skills like communication and leadership to succeed in life. We plant a tree for each person who subscribes.”

To find out more about HappierMe visit https://happierme.app. To find out more about BenefitHub visit https://benefithub.com

