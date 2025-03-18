82% of workers have witnessed or experienced bullying - new survey

One Solution for a Happier Life Bullying is preventable HappierMe app for Teens

You can't be against bullying without actually doing something about it.” — Randi Weingarten

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent HappierMe poll of 3,046 respondents on bullying revealed some staggering statistics:

✅ 82% have either witnessed or experienced workplace bullying firsthand.

✅ Only 18% reported never encountering it.

The poll was conducted on LinkedIn over a 2 week period.

These numbers highlight an urgent need for awareness, policies, and support systems to build a healthier work culture.

𝗕𝘂𝗹𝗹𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝘀𝗻’𝘁 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴—𝗶𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘆𝗲𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲:

• Increased stress & anxiety – Chronic stress lowers concentration, creativity, and motivation. In extreme cases, it can lead to self-harm or even suicide.

• Higher absenteeism – Employees who experience bullying are more likely to take sick days or even leave their jobs.

• Reduced productivity – A toxic work environment stifles collaboration and innovation, impacting company success.

• Lower retention & job satisfaction – Companies risk losing valuable talent when they fail to address workplace bullying.

𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗗𝗼 𝗣𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗢𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀?

Understanding the root causes of bullying is crucial in tackling it effectively.

• Unresolved emotional pain – Some bullies project their own suffering onto others.

• Insecurity & need for control – Controlling others gives them a false sense of security.

• Past conditioning – Many bullies repeat patterns learned from their own experiences.

• Desire for power – Power can be an aphrodisiac, but it destroys trust and workplace culture.

• Prejudice & bias – Discrimination fuels bullying, targeting certain individuals or groups.

𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗯𝗮𝘁 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝗹𝗹𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴

Here’s how companies can take action:

• Encourage open conversations – Safe spaces for employees to voice concerns without fear of retaliation.

• Provide emotional intelligence training – Teaching self-awareness and effective communication skills.

• Establish clear anti-bullying policies – Strict policies and anonymous reporting mechanisms.

• Support employees – Mental health resources, coaching, and wellness programs for those affected.

𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗠𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗽

At HappierMe, we provide tools and resources to help individuals and workplaces tackle bullying and emotional challenges head-on.

• Helping bullies understand their impact – Many bullies don’t recognise their behaviour as harmful. Our online journaling and guided questions help them reflect on their actions.

• Empowering those affected by bullying – We help individuals differentiate between toxic behaviour and misunderstandings, while also building courage to report incidents.

Through guided exercises, meditations, and training, HappierMe equips individuals with skills to:

• Build resilience and manage stress.

• Develop self-awareness and regulate emotions.

• Improve workplace relationships and communication.

• Foster a more inclusive and supportive work culture.

• Workplace bullying affects everyone—not just the direct victims, but entire teams and organisations. It’s time for companies to take responsibility for fostering a culture of respect.

With the right tools—like those provided by HappierMe—we can shift from silence to action and create workspaces where every individual feels safe, valued, and empowered.

Our mission at HappierMe is to reduce suffering and help people lead happier and more successful lives by empowering them with tools to understand their own mind and be emotionally intelligent. We aim to make the world a better place.

