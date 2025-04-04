VARStreet Inc. Now Allows VARs to Create Multiple Sales Orders (SOs) from a Single Quote in VARStreet Back-office Module

VARStreet Inc. adds capability to generate multiple sales orders from one quote, streamlining order management.

The new feature significantly enhances the flexibility of order management for our customers. This will allow VARStreet users to manage complex orders with greater ease and precision.” — Shiv Agarwal, Vice President - Sales, VARStreet

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc., a leading provider of quoting and eCommerce software for IT and office supply VARs, has announced the launch of a new feature that enables VARs to generate multiple sales orders (SOs) from a single quote within the VARStreet Back-Office module. This enhancement is designed to improve sales operations and order management for value-added resellers (VARs).This new feature allows VARs to break down a single quote into several sales orders, based on the items and quantities listed. VARs can select specific items and quantities to generate individual sales orders. They also have the flexibility to create separate SOs for each product and its quantity listed in a single quote.With multiple sales orders generated from one quote, VARs can also edit each SO individually. A shipping address dropdown allows VARs to add new or select existing shipping address for each sales order during the creation process, ensuring accurate delivery management for multiple orders generated from a single quote. The option to duplicate each SO generated is also available to users.Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales, at VARStreet Inc. “The new feature significantly enhances the flexibility of order management for our customers. This will allow VARStreet users to manage complex orders with greater ease and precision, ultimately improving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.”This feature is now available to all VARStreet users, further strengthening the platform's robust suite of back-office capabilities.About VARStreet Inc.VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced eCommerce and sales quoting software for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. This business management software can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fueled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.