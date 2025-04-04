Submit Release
Two Graduate from Dodge County Adult Drug Court

The Dodge County Adult Drug Court celebrated the graduation of two participants on March 18, 2025, at the Dodge County Courthouse in Fremont. The ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability for the graduates. Judge Geoffrey C. Hall presided over the event.

Adult Drug Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, which utilizes a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

Graduate Frank stated, “When you say, ‘drug court,’ I think, ‘it saved my life.’ This program has saved my life two times now and I am very thankful for a program like this and the support. And a point in the right direction to live a clean, sober lifestyle.” For more on the story, see the Fremont Tribune.

Brandon Jerred, Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-426-2250 ext. 18     Cell: 402-719-0155       Email: brandon.jerred@nejudicial.gov

 

Photo L to R: graduate Damian, Judge Geoffrey Hall, and graduate Frank.

Picture Courtesy of Fremont Tribune.

