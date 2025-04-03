Senate Bill 430 Printer's Number 543
PENNSYLVANIA, April 3 - purchase or rental of goods and services, printing, public
advertising by or through any medium, equipment, land and
buildings and for payment of any other expenses, as provided by
law or by this act, necessary for the proper conduct of the
duties, functions and activities and for the purposes specified
for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2025, and for the payment
of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the
fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.
PART II
GENERAL FUND APPROPRIATIONS
SUBPART A
EXECUTIVE DEPARTMENT
Section 201. Department of Human Services.
The following amounts are
appropriated from the General
Fund to the Department of Human
Services for the fiscal year
beginning July 1, 2025: Federal State
For domestic violence
programs.
State appropriation....... 22,593,000
PART LXXXI
MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS
Section 8101. Lapsing of unused funds.
Except as otherwise provided by law or by this section, that
part of all appropriations in Part II unexpended, uncommitted or
unencumbered as of June 30, 2026, shall automatically lapse as
of that date.
Section 8102. Effective date.
This act shall take effect July 1, 2025, or immediately,
