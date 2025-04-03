Senate Bill 170 Printer's Number 539
PENNSYLVANIA, April 3 - (2) Not later than 120 days after the close of the
current fiscal year, the State-aided university shall file,
with the secretary, the General Assembly and the Auditor
General, a statement that specifies the amounts and purposes
of all expenditures made from money appropriated by this act
and other university accounts during the current fiscal year,
as provided in section 3, used as a basis for receipt of an
appropriation during the current fiscal year.
(b) Duties of Auditor General.--The statement of
expenditures and costs shall be reviewed by the Auditor General.
The Auditor General may, with respect to the money appropriated
by this act, audit and disallow expenditures made for purposes
not permitted by this act, recover the sums from the State-aided
university and transmit the recovered sums to the State
Treasurer. In respect to expenditures made by the State-aided
university from money other than that appropriated by this act,
the Auditor General may review only, and shall file annually
with the General Assembly, information concerning those
expenditures as the General Assembly or any of its committees
may require.
Section 6. Duty to provide information.
(a) General rule.--A State-aided university shall provide
full, complete and accurate information as may be required by
the department or, in the case of the University of
Pennsylvania, the Department of Agriculture, or the chairperson
or minority chairperson of the Appropriations Committee of the
Senate or the chairperson or minority chairperson of the
Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives.
(b) Cost reduction reporting.--The Board of Trustees of the
University of Pennsylvania shall report, on forms provided by
