Senate Bill 170 Printer's Number 539

PENNSYLVANIA, April 3 - (2) Not later than 120 days after the close of the

current fiscal year, the State-aided university shall file,

with the secretary, the General Assembly and the Auditor

General, a statement that specifies the amounts and purposes

of all expenditures made from money appropriated by this act

and other university accounts during the current fiscal year,

as provided in section 3, used as a basis for receipt of an

appropriation during the current fiscal year.

(b) Duties of Auditor General.--The statement of

expenditures and costs shall be reviewed by the Auditor General.

The Auditor General may, with respect to the money appropriated

by this act, audit and disallow expenditures made for purposes

not permitted by this act, recover the sums from the State-aided

university and transmit the recovered sums to the State

Treasurer. In respect to expenditures made by the State-aided

university from money other than that appropriated by this act,

the Auditor General may review only, and shall file annually

with the General Assembly, information concerning those

expenditures as the General Assembly or any of its committees

may require.

Section 6. Duty to provide information.

(a) General rule.--A State-aided university shall provide

full, complete and accurate information as may be required by

the department or, in the case of the University of

Pennsylvania, the Department of Agriculture, or the chairperson

or minority chairperson of the Appropriations Committee of the

Senate or the chairperson or minority chairperson of the

Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives.

(b) Cost reduction reporting.--The Board of Trustees of the

University of Pennsylvania shall report, on forms provided by

