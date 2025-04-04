Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation convenes 2nd G20 Development Working Group Meeting in Somerset, 14 to 16 Apr
The South African Presidency of the G20 will convene the Second Development Working Group (DWG) Meeting from 14-16 April 2025 at the Lord Charles Hotel, Somerset, Western Cape.
The G20 DWG plays a pivotal role in shaping global development priorities, focusing on reducing inequalities, promoting sustainable growth, and strengthening international partnerships. This meeting will serve as a platform for in-depth discussions on key development challenges and cooperative solutions.
The gathering will bring together representatives from G20 member states, invited countries, and international organisations to deliberate on policies that foster inclusive economic growth and sustainable development. In alignment with the theme of Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability, the discussions will focus on three high-level priorities:
- High-Level Principles on Global Public Goods and Global Public Investment
- Mobilising Finance for Development and Means of Implementation
- Building Resilience through Universal Social Protection Floors
Members of the Media are invited to attend as follows:
- Day 1: 14 April 2025, 07h30 – 07h45
Opening Session by Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa
- Day 2: 15 April 2025, 09h00 – 09h15
Opening Session by Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, Mr Seiso Mohai
- Interviews: Interviews with key speakers and officials can be arranged on the sidelines of the meeting from 14-16 April 2025.
Media Accreditation:
To attend, media representatives must register via the following link by the 04 April 2025, 21h00: https://forms.gle/PQBn97UhYiSQyPTf6
For media accreditation please contact Ms Jesselene Pandaram
Cell: 079 833 3176
E-mail: Jesselene@dpme.gov.za
For media enquiries, please contact:
Mr Thomas Nkosi
Cell: 079 907 9016
E-mail: tomnkosi@dpme.gov.za
