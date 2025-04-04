CITEM takes PH food to global frontier, lands US$135.59M in total sales at Gulfood 2025

FOODPhilippines exhibitors make solid connections at Gulfood 2025, benefiting from international trade deals in Middle East and Africa (MEA) and neighboring regions Selections ranging from seafood, fruits, and vegetables to flavorings and grains were among the food offerings at the Philippine Pavilion at Gulfood 2025.

The FOODPhilippines participation organized by CITEM generated US$135.587M in total sales for its 20th engagement at Gulfood 2025.

PASAY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FOODPhilippines participation organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) was able to pull in a collective US$135.587M in total sales for its 20th engagement at Gulfood 2025. Nineteen FOODPhilippines exhibitors brought an impressive showcase of the country’s premium F&B offerings in tune with today’s global call for healthy, inclusive, and sustainable fare, helping exceed last year’s US$133M income.

Held from February 17 to 21, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the group brought together selections mirroring the strong demand for food that prioritizes healthy nutrition, natural ingredients, and long-term viability. These are key factors for meeting the UAE and neighboring regions’ concentrated halal market consumption and regulations.

Considered the world’s largest network for the F&B industry, Gulfood 2025 proved to be a lucrative market for fresh and processed Philippine seafood, fruits, vegetables, grains, and cereal products. These segments made up a large portion of the participation’s revenues from the event. Garnering the most sales were products offered by PIXCEL Transglobal Food, Inc., SL Agritech Corporation, and Lionheart Farms (Philippines) Corporation.

PIXCEL played well into its knowledge and experience as a seasoned consolidator of trusted Filipino brands to cater to the large OFW community, as well as international consumers in the UAE, Middle East, and Africa who have become quite familiar with Philippine food through the years. The company’s product offerings included a variety of seafood, fruits, and vegetable items.

SL Agritech’s premium rice varieties and cavendish bananas also fit well into the healthy, halal-friendly regular diet across Muslim communities. Adding to the company’s solid export market reputation is its sustainable practices aligned with global green initiatives.

As for Lionheart Farms, it continues to strengthen its niche market specialization in premium coconut products as it takes advantage of the expanding market trend for coconut-based, healthy, and natural ingredients. In addition, Lionheart’s innovative and traceable farming solutions have made it a trusted export brand.

Housed at the Philippine Pavilion, they were joined by fellow FOODPhilippines exhibitors, namely: BV&R Commodities Corporation; Global Food Solutions, Inc; Golden Saba (SAGREX Foods Inc); Kim’s; Mama Sita’s; Marikina Food Corporation; Market Reach International Resources; Mega Prime Foods Inc.; Miguelitos International Corp.; Pacific Synergy Food and Beverage Corp. Philippines; Philippine Cinmic Industrial Corporation; Philippine Grocers Food Exports, Inc.; Q-Phil International Trading; See’s International Food Mfg. Corp.; The Cabalen Group; and YanYan International Phils. Inc.

Exhibitor efforts were complemented by the international and business networking support provided by the Philippine Consulate in Dubai, the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Dubai (PTIC-Dubai), and the Department of Agriculture.

Aside from connecting exhibitors and trade buyers and immersing participants in firsthand knowledge and experience at overseas trade fairs, CITEM continues to engage more key industry players to enhance its programs and initiatives for the Philippine food export industry and to elevate Filipino products and talent on the world stage.

With the upcoming IFEX Philippines 2025 this May 22-24, 2025 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City, CITEM is excited to bring more opportunities for Philippine food manufacturers and distributors to showcase hundreds of their products and services that reflect creativity and innovation using country’s authentic flavors and diverse range to fit global cuisine. Visit ifexconnect.com to join IFEX Philippines or learn more about the country’s food sourcing community, or go to CITEM’s official website at citem.gov.ph for news and updates about export promotion across Philippine industries.

