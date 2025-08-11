Rediscover the true nature of Filipino design at Manila FAME 2025

The Philippines' premier trade fair for all things home, fashion, and lifestyle is returning to the core and diving into the roots of Filipino design With the theme “Objects of Nature,” Manila FAME 2025 goes to the heart of what Filipino artistry and craftsmanship do best. A signature feature at Manila FAME, Artisans Village puts the spotlight on handcrafted products, indigenous materials, and time-tested techniques from featured provinces and regions.

The 73rd edition of Manila FAME is happening on October 16-18 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City.

PASAY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the second-longest-running trade show in Asia, Manila FAME has built a legacy as the must-attend international sourcing event for Filipino artistry and craftsmanship. For its 73rd edition, happening on October 16-18 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City, the country’s premier trade fair for all things home, fashion, and lifestyle is returning to the core and diving into the roots of Filipino design.

With the theme “Objects of Nature,” this year’s iteration is set to be a celebration of everything that makes Filipino artistry sought after all over the world. “The word ‘nature’ refers to our physical world, and it can also mean the qualities that are basic or inherent to a person or an object,” CITEM Executive Director Leah Pulido-Ocampo explains. “Within these contexts, ‘Objects of Nature’ has Manila FAME going right into the heart of what we do best. In the process, we unveil the unique selling propositions of our products that have made the Philippines a must-visit sourcing destination for design.”

Reconnecting with community and the environment through design

The trade show’s theme takes into account the current international trends, all of which point to nature as a dominating key element for 2025 and 2026. From the use of recycled and upcycled materials to bolder, more playful aesthetics and nature-connected living spaces, the prevalent direction puts a strong focus on sustainability and biophilic design, with the latter a concept that nurtures the relationship between people and the environment.

The intrinsic qualities of Filipino design make it a natural fit for this prevailing movement. Thus, Manila FAME 2025 promises to showcase Philippine-made objects inspired by design’s original muse, nature.

Visitors can expect a fresh take on design that provides a counterpoint to the increasing influence and impact of technology and AI on daily life. Find meticulously handcrafted items made from natural and indigenous materials, creatively conceptualized and executed using community-based production processes. Discover their multiple iterations, inspired by our rich cultural diversity and heritage. Fall in love with products that are as adaptable as they are unique, thanks to the Filipino pasadya culture that results in bespoke beauty.

Highlighting not just products but also people and processes

Since communal effort and cultural influences are innate aspects of Filipino design, Manila FAME’s signature features rightly put the spotlight on the people and the heritage that shape it.

Merging artisanship with innovation and sustainability, Design Commune once again has a selection of local manufacturers and brands working under the expert guidance of a renowned designer—this time, with one of Manila FAME’s frequent collaborators, Tony Gonzales. See how the hard work of 21 exhibitors from the lamps and lighting, furniture, home decor, and holiday and seasonal decor categories pushes the boundaries of product development through the creative use of raw materials to produce functional and stylish designs at a dedicated exhibit.

To cultivate the export capabilities of Philippine artisan communities and enterprises, the capacity-building program Artisans Village provides marketing and technical assistance to regional MSMEs in the handicraft sector. For 2025, participating MSMEs are fortunate to have Global Trends Ambassador Patti Carpenter making factory visits to help them conceptualize and develop pieces that match their branding while also sharing her vast knowledge of the design business. The design expert is working with local artisans from the following provinces to explore how they could maximize their signature materials and expand their product lineup: Bohol (natural fibers and materials), Ilocos Sur (inabel), Quirino (woodworks and fossilized flowers), and Tarlac (wood, stone, clay, and rattan).

Visitors will also get to learn from design and business experts and thought leaders at FAME Talks. Through forums that tackle timely topics, such as “Innovative, Versatile, and Sustainable Approaches to Designing Products for the Home, Fashion, and Lifestyle Sector” and “Global Design Trends for Fashion Accessories,” attendees can delve deeper into the dynamic world of design, gain creative and actionable insights, and develop innovative strategies for navigating an evolving landscape.

Elevating how trade shows are done

Guests can look forward, too, to exclusive features that will further enrich their Manila FAME experience.

From a simple product category, Philippine Components, which made its maiden showcase last year, is now an exhibit that focuses on the fundamental building blocks of design: coverings, parts, and fittings. With Tony Gonzales also at its helm for 2025, guests can expect an immersive presentation of specially developed architectural fittings and components developed exclusively for Manila FAME by 15 companies, in the spirit of the pasadya culture.

CITEM also brings two of its innovative programs to Manila FAME to showcase a more integrative approach to exporting design. First is CREATELab, an on-site design clinic where professionals offer branding and marketing guidance to participating exhibitors. It is a joint project by CREATEPhilippines, a content and community platform for the Philippine creative industries, and the Communication Design Association of the Philippines (CDAP). Next, with “sustainability” a key concept this year, it’s only right that Sustainability Solutions Exchange (SSX), the country’s first platform promoting sustainable practices, resources, and technology to the world’s essential industries, makes its return to Manila FAME to showcase MSMEs that incorporate circularity into their business practices.

Through Manila FAME, Manila was lauded as the Milan of Asia in the ‘80s and the ‘90s, and it continues to attract buyers from all over the world looking for distinct, clever, and impeccably made items. International buyers attest to how the expo gives them a nice overview of the country’s design capabilities. According to Isabelle Miaja, the Managing Director for Singapore’s Miaja Design Group, “Manila FAME has always been a nice place where you discover new materials or new manufacturers.”

With all of the programs and features this year’s trade show has in store, buyers and visitors alike can expect to see the best of the best of Filipino artistry and craftsmanship across a wide range of products: fashion; personal care, beauty, and wellness; furniture; home decor and houseware; lamps and lighting; holiday and seasonal decor; gifts, souvenirs, and corporate giveaways; and components.

Marvel at these “Objects of Nature” and more up close at Manila FAME 2025 by registering at the trade show’s official website, fameplus.com.



Manila FAME is organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

About FAME

FAME is a community of brands, designers, and manufacturers that showcase quality artisanal products in signature trade show Manila FAME, on digital platform FAME+, and in trade fairs and B2B initiatives around the world. The FAME community likewise includes global buyers and other stakeholders.

About FAME+

FAME+ is the ultimate digital sourcing and storytelling platform for Philippine quality home, fashion, and lifestyle products. It enables Philippine brands and manufacturers to generate leads and reach global buyers through content creation, learning opportunities, and B2B capabilities. It intends to ensure and improve the discoverability of exhibitors online, creating a community of exhibitors, buyers, and stakeholders in one digital space.



