After record-setting participation, PH targets higher export sales in CAEXPO 2025

Chinese and Philippine trade officials pose at the Philippine Pavilion in CAEXPO 2024. Exhibitors from the Cordillera Administrative showcase their line of products.

Led by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (DTI-CITEM), the Philippines will present up to 20 Filipino exhibitors in CAEXPO 2025

PASAY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Philippines will look to outdo itself in the upcoming China-Association of Southeast Asian Nations Expo (CAEXPO) 2025, aiming to surpass the USD 49 million in export sales generated during last year’s participation–the country’s best performance since 2004.

Under the leadership of the Department of Trade and Industry-Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (DTI-CITEM), the Philippines will present up to 20 Filipino exhibitors from the general consumer products sector, offering goods such as fresh fruits and processed foods, which have proven competitive in the Chinese market.

The Philippine exhibitors will be featured at the trade show’s Commodity Pavilion, where they will showcase products in the following categories: home/housewares, fashion and wearable gifts, food, handicrafts, personal care products, agricultural products, high tech products, and other services.

The 22nd edition of CAEXPO will be held from September 17-21, 2025 at the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in China. Apart from an exhibition of goods and services, CAEXPO’s major activities include the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit, business matching sessions, cultural exchanges, and other programs promoting cooperation.

Initiated in 2004, CAEXPO remains one of China’s largest international trade events, being jointly confirmed by Chinese and ASEAN leaders. The event promotes activity and cooperation under the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA), which covers trade in goods, services, and investment, as well as other key areas of cooperation such as technology transfer and telecommunications.

This year’s participation holds added significance for the Philippines, as 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the country’s bilateral relations with China.

Wealth of opportunities in China

“The Philippines is well-positioned to deliver another record-setting performance in CAEXPO,” CITEM Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo said. “We at CITEM will build on what was accomplished last year, and continue to showcase our most competitive goods and services in these critical, opportunity-rich markets.”

China constitutes the world’s second largest economy, recording a high demand for tech and consumer goods. In a promising development, Philippine pineapple exports to China have increased dramatically, with the Philippines earning USD 787 million from the product in 2024. Durian meanwhile recorded the highest sales among Philippine products in CAEXPO 2024, indicating strong interest in the product within the Chinese market.



Perks for Filipino enterprises

CAEXPO 2025 exhibitors stand to gain significant benefits, such as increased exposure in the world’s biggest consumer markets and partnership opportunities with international players. Additional perks, which include year-round inclusion in the CAEXPO database of buyers, will be granted to exhibitors upon registration.

The Philippine Exporters Confederation (PhilExport), Federation Of Filipino Chinese Chambers Of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII), Philippine Trade and Investment Center-Guangzhou, and the Department of Trade and Industry are supporting CITEM in organizing this year’s participation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.