CITEM joins centennial edition of Japan’s largest B2B trade show

The Philippines is set to return to the Tokyo International Gift Show (TIGS), Japan's largest B2B trade show at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center.

PASAY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Philippines is set to return to the Tokyo International Gift Show (TIGS), Japan's largest B2B trade show, on September 3-5, 2025 at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center. Organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the country’s participation under the DESIGNPhilippines banner will showcase 19 Filipino brands and companies and their curated products designed for the Japanese market.

Celebrating its 100th edition, TIGS is expected to gather more than 300,000 visitors and feature 300 exhibitors across 40 product categories.

Designers Wataru Sakuma and Stanley Ruiz lend their expertise to lead the Filipino enterprises joining the exhibition by helping them develop products that suit Japanese taste, preferences. This year’s Philippine showcase centers on the theme ‘Re:Generate’, which highlights nostalgic references, invigorating elements, and intricate techniques.

According to a 2025 study by Statista, the majority of Japanese consumers consider the sustainable production and packaging of purchased products important. Through the Philippine delegation, the country aims to bring thoughtfully crafted products made from sustainable materials.

The brands participating in the exhibition range from home decor and accessories to fashion items. Joining the show is Artisana Island Crafts, known for its pandan fiber baskets embellished with hand-pressed and hand-painted ceramics. Ethnicart, another local brand, turns ethically sourced carabao horn and sustainable acacia wood into bags, fashion accessories, and tableware. Orient Meadow, established in 1987, offers a wide range of straw hats and bags, craft items, and home decor made of natural and biodegradable materials.

Japan is the second top visiting country in Manila FAME, the Philippines’ premier trade show for home, fashion, and lifestyle products. Through its TIGS participation, the country aims to strengthen its foothold in the Japanese market.

CITEM Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo emphasized the significance of joining the exhibition. “After CITEM’s successful 2024 participation, we are excited to join the 100th edition of TIGS. Japan's furniture and home decor market segment for 2025 is estimated to be US$5.30B, and I am confident that the quality of Philippine products are able to meet this demand."

As part of its efforts to better understand and serve the Japanese market, CITEM will conduct a market sensing activity on September 7-9, including visits to local showrooms, multi-brand stores, and the World Expo 2025.

CITEM is the export promotion arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). It organizes Manila FAME, a trade show celebrating its 73rd edition at the World Trade Center Metro Manila from October 16-18, 2025.

For more information about the Philippine participation at TIGS, visit https://fameplus.com/trade_fairs/tokyo-international-gift-show-2025.

