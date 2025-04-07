Introducing PayrollHRSalary.com - A Smarter Way to Benchmark Salaries for Payroll and HR Professionals

PayrollHRSalary.com lets UK Payroll & HR pros benchmark salaries with real-time data, personalised reports & 12-month market forecasts.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing PayrollHRSalary.com - A Smarter Way to Benchmark Salaries for Payroll and HR ProfessionalsToday marks the official launch of PayrollHRSalary.com, a new online platform created specifically for Payroll and HR professionals who want accurate, up-to-the-minute insights into salaries across the UK.With salaries evolving alongside market conditions, PayrollHRSalary.com was built to give professionals a better way to stay informed. The platform pulls from real-time recruitment data, inflation trends, and verified statistics - including insights from the Office for National Statistics and CPIH earnings data - to deliver trustworthy benchmarks.Users can create fully personalised salary reports based on factors like job title, location, experience level, sector, and even leadership skills. Whether you’re negotiating a raise, exploring a new opportunity, or building out compensation packages for your team, the platform is designed to help you make well-informed decisions.One standout feature is the 12-month salary projection, which lets users forecast potential shifts in the market so they can plan their next career move - or their next hire - with greater confidence. Reports are downloadable in polished PDF format, making them easy to use in conversations with hiring managers, leadership teams, or clients.Why it matters:For HR and payroll professionals: It’s a powerful tool to ensure fair, competitive pay that helps attract and retain top talent.For candidates and job seekers: It offers clear, data-driven insights to help you know your worth and advocate for it.The feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive.“The Payroll tool gave me the confidence to ask for what I’m worth and helped me to secure a 15% salary increase!” - Alex T., Payroll ManagerReady to see where you stand? Sign up for free at PayrollHRSalary.com and use your free credit to unlock your personalised salary report.Media inquiries:Contact us at info@payrollhrsalary.com for interviews, demo requests, or additional information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.