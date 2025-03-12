JGA Recruitment Joins Forces with Coaching Focus to Develop Tomorrow’s Leaders

JGA Recruitment partners with Coaching Focus to provide leadership coaching, helping businesses develop strong leaders, boost team performance & drive growth.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned for our expertise in Payroll and HR recruitment, JGA Recruitment is expanding its services through an exciting partnership with Coaching Focus, leaders in executive coaching and leadership development. This collaboration will provide organisations with transformative coaching programmes to strengthen leadership, enhance team performance, and drive long-term business growth.Why Coaching Matters Now More Than EverAs businesses navigate shifting workplace dynamics - such as the rise of remote work, increased demand for workplace flexibility, and evolving employee expectations - effective leadership and team development have never been more critical. Through our partnership with Coaching Focus, we offer our clients access to coaching solutions that support personal growth, boost team performance, and build resilient, future-ready organisations.What This Means For BusinessesThrough this partnership, businesses gain access to a full suite of leadership and development programmes designed to:- Equip managers with coaching skills to inspire and drive performance.- Strengthen communication, trust, and workplace relationships.- Foster a growth mindset for learning, feedback, and development.- Gain accredited leadership & management qualifications.- Personalised 1:1 coaching for career growth & leadership success.- Flexible, self-paced leadership training that fits busy schedules.Nick Day, CEO of JGA Recruitment, on the Power of Coaching“I’m delighted to announce our partnership with Coaching Focus. Their exceptional approach to executive coaching and leadership development perfectly complements our expanding portfolio of HR solutions. This collaboration allows us to offer clients transformative coaching programmes that will help their leaders and teams reach their full potential.”A Shared Vision for Empowering LeadersTrayton Vance, CEO & Founder of Coaching Focus, shares:“Our partnership with JGA allows us to democratise coaching within forward thinking organisations and extends our global reach to accelerate our purpose of Coaching for a better tomorrow. We are excited to be working with such a professional organisation that shares our ethos and values in providing clients with practical solutions.”Ready to Transform Your Leadership?Whether you’re looking to elevate your leadership team, strengthen organisational culture or empower individuals to achieve their best, we have the solutions to help.For more information , or to explore our coaching services, contact Aaron Herkanaidu at aaron@jgarecruitment.comAbout JGA RecruitmentJGA Recruitment is a specialist Payroll and HR recruitment consultancy recognised for placing top talent across the UK, EMEA, and the US. With a reputation for delivering high-calibre candidates, JGA has expanded its services to include AI consulting, leadership development, and team performance optimisation.About Coaching FocusCoaching Focus is a leading provider of executive coaching and leadership development programmes. Their innovative approach helps organisations unlock the potential of their leaders and teams, driving growth, performance and long term success.Press Contact:Aaron HerkanaiduMarketing ManagerJGA RecruitmentPhone: +44 1727 800 377Email: aaron@jgarecruitment.com

