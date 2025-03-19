JGA Recruitment & WH People Partner to Transform HR Strategies

JGA Recruitment partners with WH People to deliver expert HR transformation, helping businesses optimise tech, streamline operations & drive growth.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JGA Recruitment , a leading specialist in HR and Payroll recruitment, is partnering with WH People to provide businesses with expert-led HR transformation solutions. This collaboration enables organisations to streamline HR operations, maximise technology investments, and build stronger, more effective teams.Unlocking the Full Potential of HR TransformationWH People is an HR consultancy founded by industry veterans with over 70 years of collective experience. Their approach focuses on simplifying complex processes, leveraging curiosity to drive insights, and bringing energy and spirit to workforce transformation.Through this partnership, JGA Recruitment is now offering businesses access to:✔ Global HCM & Payroll Market Navigation - Helping organisations evaluate and implement the right HR technology and partners.✔ People Technology Value Realisation - Ensuring businesses get the most from their HR systems and investments.✔ Process & Transformation Support - Optimising HR workflows and change management strategies.✔ Business Growth & Community Creation - Strengthening workplace culture and employee engagement for long-term success.A Partnership Built on Shared ValuesAbu Choudhury, Director of JGA Recruitment, commented:“I am thrilled to partner with WH People, an organisation that truly understands the critical importance of people in driving business success. Their unique approach to HR transformation aligns perfectly with our mission to support businesses in maximising their workforce potential.”Wendy Muirhead, Founding Partner at WH People, added:“We’re excited to partner with JGA Recruitment. Over the years, we’ve seen their team’s commitment to delivering exceptional service through accountability, communication, and trust-values that we share at WH People. By working together, we can help businesses optimise HR systems, enhance employee experiences, and drive long-term growth.”Transforming HR for the FutureHR transformation isn’t just about technology - it’s about creating smarter, more agile workplaces that enable employees to thrive. By integrating WH People’s consulting expertise with JGA’s recruitment and talent solutions, businesses now have access to end-to-end support to future-proof their HR strategies.To learn more about how JGA Recruitment & WH People can support your business, contact Aaron Herkanaidu at Aaron@jgarecruitment.comAbout JGA RecruitmentJGA Recruitment is a specialist Payroll and HR recruitment consultancy recognised for placing top talent across the UK, EMEA, and the US. With a reputation for delivering high-calibre candidates, JGA has expanded its services to include AI consulting, leadership development, and team performance optimisation.About WH PeopleWH People is a specialist HR transformation consultancy dedicated to helping businesses optimise their HR and payroll strategies. With over 70 years of collective industry experience, WH People provides expert guidance on HR technology implementation, process transformation, and business growth. Their approach focuses on simplifying complex workforce challenges, driving innovation, and ensuring organisations maximise the value of their people and technology investments.Press Contact:Aaron HerkanaiduMarketing ManagerJGA RecruitmentPhone: +44 1727 800 377Email: aaron@jgarecruitment.com

