CATENA NAMED THE NUMBER ONE WORLD’S MOST ADMIRED WINE BRAND 2025 BY DRINKS INTERNATIONAL MAGAZINE

The Catena family celebrates this recognition in the 15th edition of the Drinks International ranking

This award for Catena goes to all the great people, past and present, who work at our family winery since 1902, to our region’s beautiful vineyards, and to our fellow wine drinkers around the world.” — Dr. Laura Catena, Managing Director of Catena Zapata

MENDOZA, ARGENTINA, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 27th, Drinks International announced that Catena was voted The World’s Most Admired Wine Brand of 2025 by a hand-picked academy of sommeliers, buyers, wholesalers, Masters of Wine and writers. Catena is the only Argentine winery featured in this year’s ranking.In the words of Drinks International: “The family-owned Argentinean brand, under the guardianship of Laura Catena, is synonymous with the Malbec grape. This also marks the second time taking the top spot, and the sixth time as the most admired brand in South America.”The voting academy is composed of 100 independent wine buyers, sommeliers, MWs, leading bartenders, writers and educators to ensure unbiased results. The panel is asked to name the five wine brands they most admire, in descending order, considering the following criteria: the quality and consistency of the wine, the price-to-quality ratio, the strength of the branding, and other factors, such as sustainability and social and corporate responsibility. Voting took place during February 2025 and each year they rotate a proportion of the academy to ensure a fair and progressive voting pool.After maintaining top positions for the past four years, the Catena family winery reached #1 in 2025 as the World’s Most Admired Wine Brand. Catena previously took the first place of the ranking in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, marking this year’s award as the second time making the top spot.Dr. Laura Catena, the winery’s fourth generation and managing director says: “This award for Catena goes to all the great people, past and present, who work at our family winery since 1902, to our region’s beautiful vineyards, and to our fellow wine drinkers around the world.”Catena joins all 50 renowned brands and celebrates this great achievement, one that highlights its commitment to high quality winemaking and continued efforts to make wines that can stand with the best in the world.About the Catena FamilyFounded in 1902, the Catena family is known for its pioneering role in resurrecting the Malbec grape and in discovering extreme high-altitude terroirs in the Andean foothills of Mendoza. Nicolás Catena Zapata is the only South American to have received both Decanter's Man of the Year Award and Wine Spectator's Distinguished Service Award. The Catena family’s Adrianna Vineyard holds twelve 100-points scores from some of the world’s most influential wine critics. It is known as the “South America's Grand Cru”. For more information, please visit www.catenawines.com and follow @CatenaWines on Instagram.Catena named The World’s Most Admired Wine Brand 2025 by Drinks International

