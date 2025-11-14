Ferrari Brut Crowned World Champion Blanc de Blancs at The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships

Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore Ferrari Brut, Trentodoc World Champion Blanc de Blancs 2025 George Markus, Camilla Lunelli, Essi Avellan and Cyril Brun

The prestigious London competition awards the outstanding quality and stylistic consistency of Ferrari Trentodoc, from non-vintage wines to iconic reserves.

The recognition of our Ferrari Brut NV - our flagship wine - is particularly significant to us because the quality of a winery ought to be judged by the wine enjoyed by the widest group of enthusiasts” — Matteo Lunelli, Ferrari Trento President & CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its eighth title as Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year 2025, Ferrari Trento has earned another remarkable accolade at The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships (CSWWC), the world’s leading competition dedicated exclusively to sparkling wines, founded by renowned critic Tom Stevenson.During the awards ceremony held in London on 30 October, Ferrari Brut Magnum was crowned World Champion Blanc de Blancs, while Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore Magnum 2004 triumphed in the Library Vintage category, one of the most exclusive and technical sections of the competition, reserved for great cuvées aged over 20 years, capable of expressing extraordinary ageing potential."The recognition of our Ferrari Brut NV - our flagship wine - is particularly significant to us," notes Ferrari Trento President and CEO Matteo Lunelli, "because the quality of a winery ought to be judged by the wine enjoyed by the widest group of enthusiasts. For over 120 years, this label has embodied the vision and care it takes to transform Trentodoc into a story of terroir, time, and timeless craftsmanship."Indeed Ferrari Brut NV embodies the essence of the Ferrari Trento style and the purest expression of Trentino’s mountain viticulture. The region’s altitude and wide temperature variations endow Chardonnay grapes with freshness and acidity, essential traits for the finesse and longevity of Trentodoc wines, further enhanced by the expertise and dedication of Ferrari’s winemakers. The award reaffirms Ferrari’s unwavering quality over time and across its entire portfolio: this is in fact the second time that Ferrari Brut has claimed the title of World Champion Blanc de Blancs, nine years after its first triumph in 2016.Since its debut in 1972, Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore has been a pioneer of long-aged sparkling wines. To highlight its extraordinary longevity, Ferrari established the Archivio di Famiglia project, preserving select vintages for extended periods and bringing renewed light to masterpieces that express the profound connection between memory, tradition, and innovation.After more than ten years of maturation in bottle, and disgorged in 2015, the Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore Magnum 2004 continues to evolve, achieving exceptional expressive harmony. Produced from the finest Chardonnay grapes of a perfect vintage, it stands out for depth, elegance, and aromatic complexity. Each sip reveals the character of the terroir and the artistry of prolonged ageing, embodying the natural propensity for longevity that defines Giulio Ferrari and the Lunelli family’s enduring pursuit of excellence.A moment of great satisfaction for Gruppo Lunelli, which in the past month has seen Ferrari Riserva Lunelli reach the very top of Wine Enthusiast’s global Top Cellar Selection, while Giulio Ferrari Rosé was named by Guida de l’Espresso as Italy’s best sparkling wine.About Ferrari Trento:Founded in 1902 in Trento by Giulio Ferrari and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari is Italy’s leading luxury sparkling wine and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. All Ferrari labels are Trentodoc; bottle fermented sparkling wines produced with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes cultivated with passion and respect following the principles of sustainable mountain viticulture in northern Italy’s Trentino.Ferrari is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment.

