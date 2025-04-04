Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for April 3-9, 2025

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North and South near Mile Marker 118.4: On Monday, April 7, 2025, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 162 Pellissippi Parkway between Cusick Road and SR 33: SR 162 is reduced from two lanes to one through this project as construction crews perform bridge work in this area. Motorists should be alert for possible brief rolling roadblocks between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, as needed, for blasting operations. Motorists should be alert for changed conditions, workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 334 bridge over CSX Railroad: Motorists should be alert for workers present and lane closures through this bridge repair project. Motorists should use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 156 and 161: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this project. Motorists should expect potential delays, be alert for slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Frontier Road/Woodson Lane and Claiborne County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between SR 297 and Stinking Creek Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, US 321/SR 67 Bridge over the Doe River between N. Sycamore and N. Main: The US 321/SR 67 Bridge over the Doe River in Elizabethton is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Large truck traffic should seek alternate routes around this area. For current road conditions, go to https://smartway.tn.gov/

CARTER COUNTY, US 321/SR 159 between Green Hollow Road and Poga Road: This section of US 321/ SR 159 is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area. For current road conditions, go to https://smartway.tn.gov/

CARTER COUNTY, SR 37 between Log Miles 1.4 and 1.6: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this slope stabilization project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Campbell County Line and Hall Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, I-40 East between Mile Marker 446 and North Carolina State Line: I-40 East is reduced to 1 lane between Mile Marker 446 in Tennessee and Mile Marker 7 in North Carolina due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Traffic wider than 8 ½ feet is prohibited through this area. Wide Loads should follow I-81 North to I-77 South. This area remains a heavily active construction zone as permanent repairs continue. Motorists should be alert for workers and construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway in this work zone. Motorists should be alert that there are areas with no shoulders and no emergency pull off locations through this work zone. There are no services in this area. Motorists should ensure they have plenty of fuel and vehicle is in good mechanical condition traveling through this area. Motorists should expect potential long delays. Motorists should be prepared to stop and be alert for slow or stopped traffic. Motorists should use extreme caution and avoid all distractions traveling through this area. I-40 “Thru Traffic” should continue to follow I-81 North to I-26 East or I-77 South to avoid potential major delays. For current road conditions, go to https://smartway.tn.gov/

COCKE COUNTY, I-40 East near Mile Marker 440.2: On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, US 25/70 between Tennessee State Line and Hot Springs, North Carolina: Thru truck traffic is prohibited on US 25/70 in North Carolina between the Tennessee State Line and Hot Springs, North Carolina. Truck traffic to North Carolina should follow I-81 North to I-26 East or I-77 South. Traffic wider than 10 feet is prohibited on I-26 between Mile Markers 37 and 40.

COCKE COUNTY, SR 35 between Old Newport Highway and Fain Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

GRAINGER COUNTY, SR 131 between Log Miles 7 and 8: Motorists should be alert for lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

GREENE COUNTY, I-81 South near Mile Marker 22.5: On Sunday, April 6, 2025, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

GREENE COUNTY, SR 35 between Log Miles 11.5 and 14.6: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures during daylight hours through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

GREENE COUNTY, SR 107 Bridge over the Nolichucky River: The SR 107 Bridge over the Nolichucky River is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area. For current road conditions, go https://smartway.tn.gov/

GREENE COUNTY, SR 351 Bridge over the Nolichucky River between Clemmer Drive and Sand Bar Road: The SR 351 Bridge over the Nolichucky River is open to one lane traffic controlled by a temporary signal. Motorists should expect delays and use extreme caution in this area. For current road conditions, go to https://smartway.tn.gov/

HAMBLEN COUNTY, SR 34 near Depot Street and Jay Bird Road: Motorists should be alert for brief stoppages by flagging personnel between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

HAWKINS COUNTY, SR 344 between SR 113 and US 11W/SR 1: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures during daylight hours through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

HAWKINS COUNTY, SR 346 near Log Mile 8.2: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures during daylight hours through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, I-81 North and South between Mile Markers 0 and 7.5: Motorists should be alert for shoulder closures as crews perform clearing and grubbing activities through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, possible slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 0.2: On Sunday, April 6, 2025, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, I-81 South near Mile Marker 3.1: On Sunday, April 6, 2025, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, US 11E/SR 34 at North Chucky Pike: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform work through this intersection improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, US 25/70/SR 9 over Rimmer Creek (L.M. 13.2) and Koontz Creek (L.M. 14.2): Motorists should be alert for workers present, possible lane closures at various times, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 113 at SR 341: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform work through this intersection improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

JOHNSON COUNTY, US 321/SR 159 between Carter County Line and North Carolina State Line: This section of US 321/ SR 159 is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area. For current road conditions, go to https://smartway.tn.gov/

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 West Ramp to Watt Road Exit 369: Beginning 7 p.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, through 6 a.m. Monday, April 7, 2025, motorists should be alert for lane closures and lane shifts on this ramp as crews perform roadway concrete repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speed, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Marker 370.6: On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East near Mile Marker 379.2: On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-640 East Ramp to I-75 North: On Sunday, April 6, 2025, through Thursday, April 10, 2025, motorists should be alert for lane closures and lane shifts on this ramp between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway concrete repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speed, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, Various Interstates through Knoxville: Motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution as workers will be present. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr115-us-129-alcoa-highway.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway construction between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail. Motorists should be alert for crews intermittently pacing traffic between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) daily, as needed, to move equipment and materials within the project limits and to conduct routine roadway maintenance. Disruptions to traffic flow are anticipated to be short in nature. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed, be alert for slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this construction project. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr115-us-129-alcoa-highway.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 441/ SR 71 between Simpson Road and Hendron Chapel Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures, workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

KNOX COUNTY, US 11W/SR 1 Rutledge Pike at Roberts Road.: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform roadwork through this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 131 Emory Road at Pedigo Road.: On Monday, April 7, 2025, through Wednesday, April 9, 2025, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures southbound between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform roadwork through this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

MONROE COUNTY, US 411/ SR 33 Bridge over Little Tennessee River near Log Mile 16.7: Motorists should be alert for lane reductions through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, possible slow traffic, and use extreme caution through is area. This project is estimated to be complete on or before July 31, 2025.

MORGAN COUNTY, SR 116 Petros Highway over Stockstill Creek: SR 116 is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal through this box bridge replacement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 54.1: On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 75 between Log Miles 3.18 and 3.99: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 Bridge over South Fork Holston River and Plant Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 126 between Anderson Street and Blountville Blvd.: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. through this sidewalk construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

UNICOI COUNTY, I-26 East between Mile Markers 39 and 40.2: I-26 East is reduced to one lane through this area. All vehicles more than 10 feet in width are restricted/prohibited through this area due to narrow lane with no shoulder. Traffic wider than 10 feet in width should follow the wide load detour using I-81 and I-77. The eastbound exit ramp to Exit 40 (Jackson Love Highway) is open. Motorists should use extreme caution in this area. For current road conditions, go to https://smartway.tn.gov/

UNICOI COUNTY, I-26 West between Mile Markers 41.4 and 37: I-26 West is reduced to one lane through this area and shifted to the eastbound side of the interstate. All vehicles more than 10 feet in width are restricted/prohibited through this area due to narrow lanes with no shoulder. Traffic wider than 10 feet in width should follow the wide load detour using I-77 and I-81. The entrance ramp to I-26 West from Jackson Love Highway at Exit 40 is closed. Motorists in Erwin should access I-26 West at Exit 37. Motorists should use extreme caution in this area. For current road conditions, go to https://smartway.tn.gov/

UNICOI COUNTY, I-26 West between Mile Markers 36 and 28: On Friday, April 4, 2025, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

UNICOI COUNTY, SR 36 between Log Miles 0 to 7.5: This section of SR 36 is now reopened. For current road conditions, go to https://smartway.tn.gov/

UNICOI COUNTY, SR 81 near the Washington County Line: This section of SR 81 is now reopened. For current road conditions, go to https://smartway.tn.gov/

UNION COUNTY, SR 33 between Knox County Line and SR 144: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction widening project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns, lane shifts, workers present and use caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 East and West between Mile Markers 13 and 17: On Saturday, April 5, 2025, motorists should be alert for a possible rolling roadblock between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. as utility crews perform overhead line work. Motorists should be alert for slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution approaching this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 53.3: On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 81 Bridge over the Nolichucky River between Taylors Bridge Road and SR 107: The SR 81 Bridge over the Nolichucky River is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area. For current road conditions, go to https://smartway.tn.gov/

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 81 near the Unicoi County Line: This section of SR 81 is now reopened. For current road conditions, go to https://smartway.tn.gov/

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 353 Bridge over the Nolichucky River: The SR 353 Bridge over the Nolichucky River is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area. For current road conditions, go to https://smartway.tn.gov/

For information on statewide interstate construction motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic.

TDOT is now on Twitter. For up to the minute traffic information in Knoxville and the Tri-Cities follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/knoxville511. For statewide travel information follow www.twitter.com/TN511.