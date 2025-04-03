Governor Abbott Statement On School Choice Package Advancing To Texas House Floor

TEXAS, April 3 - April 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement congratulating the members of the Texas House Committee on Public Education for advancing Senate Bill 2, the school choice legislation, out of committee. This critical legislation will create a universal school choice program in Texas.



“Texas is within reach of the largest school choice program launch in the nation,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, the Texas House Committee on Public Education moved universal school choice one step closer to reaching my desk. This achievement was truly a team effort. Chairman Brad Buckley and the members of his committee worked around-the-clock to hear public testimony that lasted for nearly 24 hours. I thank them, as well as Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dustin Burrows, and Chairman Brandon Creighton, for their tireless work to empower Texas parents and students by providing school choice. I look forward to its swift passage in the Texas House and signing this bill into law.”



