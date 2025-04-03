Governor Abbott Touts Texas Exceptionalism At Texas Law Federalist Society Fireside Chat

TEXAS, April 3 - April 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today participated in a fireside chat with the Texas Law Federalist Society where he touted the state’s exceptional policies that have led to a booming economy, a world-class business climate, and a safer Texas at The University of Texas (UT) at Austin.



“We must use the law as both a sword and shield,” said Governor Abbott. “There is a need for speed to have policies enacted. That led to the creation of a new court of appeals that has expert judges swiftly deciding on matters that ensure government operates effectively, efficiently, and as swiftly as possible in business matters. These new business courts are now a magnet for business enterprises coming to Texas. Today’s lawyers have a role to play that’s more important than ever before. By getting involved, the next generation of lawyers will restore law and order in Texas and across the nation.”



Moderated by UT Austin interim President Jim Davis and Texas Law Federalist Society President Jordan Lamb, Governor Abbott drew attention to Texas' Fifteenth Court of Appeals which provides swift resolutions for complex commercial disputes in Texas. The Governor also mentioned the success of Texas’ historic border security mission, Operation Lone Star, to respond to the Biden Administration’s reckless open border policies and enforce the rule of law at the southern border. The Governor noted that Texas deployed thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers, installed buoys and miles of razor wire, and built our own border wall — decreasing illegal crossings into the state by 85%.

