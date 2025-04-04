Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,673 in the last 365 days.

Government of Saskatchewan Welcomes new Collective Agreement with Teachers

CANADA, April 4 - Released on April 3, 2025

An agreement between the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) and the Teachers' Bargaining Committee has been signed by both parties.

The GTBC, comprised of representatives from the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association and the Teachers' Bargaining Committee reached the new collective agreement following discussions after the release of an arbitrator's report in March. 

"We appreciate the work and collaboration of the bargaining committees to achieve this result and are pleased to have a new agreement that provides certainty for teachers, students and their families," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "Our government recognizes the important role of teachers and we look forward to working on common goals in support of Saskatchewan's education system."

The agreement will be in effect retroactively from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2026. 

-30-

For more information, contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Government of Saskatchewan Welcomes new Collective Agreement with Teachers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more