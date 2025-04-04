Government of Saskatchewan Welcomes new Collective Agreement with Teachers

CANADA, April 4 - Released on April 3, 2025

An agreement between the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) and the Teachers' Bargaining Committee has been signed by both parties.

The GTBC, comprised of representatives from the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association and the Teachers' Bargaining Committee reached the new collective agreement following discussions after the release of an arbitrator's report in March.

"We appreciate the work and collaboration of the bargaining committees to achieve this result and are pleased to have a new agreement that provides certainty for teachers, students and their families," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "Our government recognizes the important role of teachers and we look forward to working on common goals in support of Saskatchewan's education system."

The agreement will be in effect retroactively from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2026.

