New Commissioner for Aboriginal Children and Young People appointed

Release date: 03/04/25

A new Commissioner for Aboriginal Children and Young People has been appointed by the Malinauskas Labor Government.

The Minister for Education, Training and Skills Blair Boyer today announced that Dale Agius has been appointed to the role for a three-year term following the conclusion of two terms in the role by the inaugural appointee April Lawrie.

As the inaugural Commissioner for Aboriginal Children and Young People, Ms Lawrie has championed the rights of Aboriginal children and young people in South Australia with determination and distinction.

Most importantly, her Inquiry into the application of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Child Placement Principle in the removal and placement of Aboriginal children and young people in South Australia is a powerful report which demands better from government – something the Malinauskas Labor Government has taken seriously.

The Commissioner is an independent statutory body created to promote the rights, development and wellbeing of Aboriginal children and young people in South Australia.

The role works alongside other independent oversight and advocacy bodies such as the Commissioner for Children and Young People and the Guardian for Children and Young People.

Mr Agius will take up the role from April 5, following a recruitment process led by the Commissioner for Public Sector Employment.

A Kaurna, Narungga, Ngadjuri and Ngarrindjeri man, Mr Agius has more than two decades of experience in strategic leadership and advocacy for Aboriginal children, families and communities.

Mr Agius had held positions across the public service including the Director of Aboriginal Practice and Partnerships in the Department of Human Services, and the Director of Aboriginal Practice in the Department of Child Protection.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

I congratulate Mr Agius on his appointment to this important role in South Australia – his leadership, cultural advocacy and community engagement will be critical to his success in this role.

With the ability to engage meaningfully with young people a crucial part of this role, I note the interview process included an exercise to assess applicants’ ability to communicate and interact with Aboriginal children and young people.

Mr Agius has extensive experience in statewide engagement with Aboriginal communities, advocating for inclusive representation and policy reforms and I look forward to working with him over the next three years.

Additionally on behalf of the State Government, I would like to take the opportunity to thank Ms Lawrie for her leadership and tireless work and advocacy in the role addressing the rights and wellbeing of South Australia’s Aboriginal children and young people.

In particular I would like to highlight her work bringing the Holding on to Our Future report to SA parliament last year, with recommendations for reducing the rates of Aboriginal children in out-of-home care, including amendments to the state’s child protection law to support compliance with the full Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Child Placement Principle.

This report is a significant step forward in truth telling and provides a roadmap for change to ensure Aboriginal children grow up safe and connected to family, community and culture, and that their voices are heard.

Her championing of this important report will remain as a key contribution in her extensive work as the inaugural Commissioner.

Attributable to incoming Commissioner Dale Agius

I would like to say a massive thank you to outgoing inaugural Commissioner April Lawrie for her strong uncompromising leadership, her relentless commitment to the Holding on to our Future report is a testament of strong principals of social justice for our community.

I look forward to carrying on the recommendations in that report and bringing together efforts from across government agencies to work towards better initiatives to support the wellbeing and aspirations of Aboriginal children and young people, while keeping the government accountable on efforts for closing the gap and delivering the standards and fairness of equality for the Aboriginal community within South Australia.