New conservation plan and security features to protect ancient South Australian cave

Release date: 03/04/25

New security cameras have been installed and a comprehensive management plan put in place to better protect the nationally significant Koonalda Cave and its ancient Aboriginal finger markings.

Located in South Australia’s Far West, Koonalda Cave contains heritage features and natural values that are highly vulnerable to environmental changes and damage caused by humans.

The cameras have been installed in response to a 2022 incident where the National Heritage listed cave - which has been closed to the public since the late 1980s - was broken into and vandalised by unknown culprits.

The new security measures were funded by the Australian Government via a $400,000 Australian Heritage Grant. The cameras allow the site to be remotely monitored and recorded 24 hours a day and will make it easier to prosecute people who illegally access the cave.

The cave contains exceptionally well-preserved ancient finger markings - known as finger flutings - and evidence of flint mining by Aboriginal people.

These features provide a tangible connection to Aboriginal ancestors that visited the cave at least 30,000 years ago.

Koonalda Cave sits within the Nullarbor Wilderness Protection Area and is located about 80km east of the West Australian border.

All Aboriginal groups with an interest in the site were consulted closely throughout the development of the plan, including the Far West Coast Aboriginal Corporation, which is the registered native title body corporate.

Under the management plan, permits to conduct research at Koonalda Cave will be considered via new research protocols, which will be developed over coming months.

Entry to the cave will be carefully managed with strict access conditions to protect the heritage features, natural values and ensure the safety of all people that enter.

The conservation plan was developed with a National Heritage Grant from the Australian Government.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

This new conservation management plan is a vital step towards preserving and protecting the heritage and cultural values of Koonalda Cave well into the future.

The new management plan allows for continued research at Koonalda Cave, with processes to ensure protection of the cave, compliance with the law and support of traditional owners.

We value important scientific research because it helps to improves our knowledge of significant sites and assists in management decisions.

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Koonalda Cave is an important site, both for its incredible natural features and its examples of some of the earliest signs of First Nations history in Australia.

It is tangible evidence that we are home to the oldest living culture on the planet and it is of particular importance to Aboriginal communities.

It is crucial that these important places are protected and the project at Koonalda Cave funded by the Australian Heritage Grants program will provide meaningful action.

This plan, which draws upon the vast knowledge of the Traditional Owners, will help to preserve the stories of Aboriginal communities.

Attributable to Clem Lawrie, Chair of the Nullarbor Parks Co-management Advisory Committee

Protection of Koonalda Cave is a cultural priority.

The impact of uncontrolled visitation is damaging this place and our Country.

We have a strong partnership and we're working together to protect Koonalda Cave.