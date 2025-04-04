Enormous defence industry precinct proposed next to Edinburgh RAAF Base

Release date: 04/04/25

South Australia’s growing defence industry could be significantly bolstered with the Malinauskas Labor Government investigating rezoning a huge parcel of land to support the state’s manufacturing and defence capabilities.

A defence and aerospace precinct is proposed to be established immediately north of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Edinburgh Air Base, to encourage more defence industries to be based in SA and generate significant employment opportunities in the area.

The Defence and Aerospace Precinct Code Amendment will investigate rezoning 400 hectares of land at Penfield from the Rural Horticulture Zone to the Employment Zone and Strategic Employment Zone.

The proposed new zoning will facilitate a wide range of employment generating activities including industrial, logistical, warehousing, storage, research, training, and compatible business activities.

It will prioritise development for defence and aerospace related industries and build upon the existing industry already based in the area at Edinburgh Parks, as well as the neighbouring $200 million Deep Maintenance and Modification Facility which is currently under construction.

Proposed by the City of Playford, the code amendment has been initiated. A number of investigations will be undertaken as part of developing the detailed rezoning proposal, including traffic study, infrastructure requirements, concept plan and interface management with nearby residents.

Following these detailed investigations, community consultation and targeted stakeholder engagement will occur.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This proposed rezoning is an opportunity to transform underutilised land into a new defence precinct that would create jobs and expand SA’s growing defence industry.

It is a unique opportunity to take advantage of the area’s strategic location next to RAAF Base Edinburgh and future proof this area for more specialised jobs.

Given the area’s strategic location, it’s important thorough investigations are undertaken to determine the infrastructure investments required and ensure acceptable interfaces with neighbouring sites.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

South Australia’s defence industry is growing, and this proposed rezoning presents an opportunity to further reinforce our reputation as the defence state.

A new defence and aerospace precinct next to the RAAF base will build upon the existing operations in the area and encourage further investment in our state.

Attributable to Mayor Glenn Docherty, City of Playford

Council recognised the potential of this site and took the lead in progressing this Code Amendment. It is an opportunity that supports not just Playford, but national and state priorities to grow the defence sector.

This land is ideally positioned to support the development of a secure and integrated defence precinct alongside RAAF Base Edinburgh and the existing industry cluster. It will help attract new investment, enhance South Australia’s defence sector, and contribute to our nation’s sovereign capability.

For Playford, it represents an opportunity to secure long-term economic growth, expand the existing local defence industry, and create the jobs needed to support our rapidly growing population. Council is proud to be driving an initiative that delivers local benefits while supporting broader state and national outcomes.