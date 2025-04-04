City of Carson Finalizes Three-Year Agreements with AFSCME Local 809, Local 1017, and Executive Unit

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Carson is pleased to announce the successful completion of labor negotiations with its largest employee group, AFSCME Local 809, along with AFSCME Local 1017, representing confidential staff, and the Executive Unit that represents 69% of the city’s full-time workforce. These three-year agreements mark a significant milestone in recognizing the valuable contributions of City employees while maintaining the City’s unwavering commitment to fiscal sustainability.Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes acknowledged the importance of these agreements, noting that while many surrounding cities have implemented more modest cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs), Carson’s leadership saw a unique opportunity to make a meaningful investment in its workforce.“We are deeply committed to supporting our employees, who are the backbone of this City. While other cities have taken a more cautious approach, we believe investing in our people is essential to ensuring the continued success and growth of Carson. These agreements demonstrate our appreciation for the hard work and dedication of our team,” Mayor Davis-Holmes said.The finalized agreements include a 6% COLA in the first year, followed by 4% increases in both the second and third years. These terms represent a generous and well-planned investment in the City’s employees, following months of constructive negotiations aimed at balancing employee needs with the City’s long-term financial goals.During the City Council meeting on April 1, 2025, the President of AFSCME Local 809 addressed the Council during public comment, expressing sincere appreciation for the contract and the City’s recognition of employee contributions. The President emphasized the strong partnership between labor and leadership, commending the City for its fairness, transparency, and respect throughout the negotiation process.“The agreement represents the City’s commitment to honoring its workforce. It reflects a spirit of collaboration and mutual respect, which has always been at the heart of our negotiations,” said the President of AFSCME Local 809 Tony Rodriguez.City Manager David Roberts also expressed his enthusiasm for the agreements, highlighting the long-term benefits of the partnership between the city and its employees.“These agreements reflect our commitment to creating a work environment where our employees feel valued and supported,” said City Manager Roberts. “The collaboration and trust demonstrated throughout these negotiations are essential in building a strong, resilient workforce that will continue to serve the residents of Carson with excellence for years to come. We look forward to the continued success that these agreements will bring to our city.”This round of labor agreements represents a major achievement for the City of Carson, demonstrating the power of thoughtful planning and collaboration. Through open dialogue and a shared commitment to progress, the City and its employees worked together to create agreements that reflect mutual respect, fairness and a vision for a stronger future.For more information, please contact the City of Carson Public Information Office at (310) 952-1740 or e-mail PIO@carsonca.gov.

