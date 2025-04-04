CITY OF CARSON CELEBRATES HOSTING THE 2028 OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES: HISTORIC VENUE UPDATES & SPORTS RELOCATION

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Carson is thrilled to announce its pivotal involvement in the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as the Los Angeles City Council has approved updates to the Games Plan that will bring new Olympic sports to the region and optimize the use of existing world-class venues. This includes the relocation of several exciting new Olympic sports and disciplines to Carson, marking a historic milestone for the city and its legacy in the global sports arena.At the March 26 Ad Hoc Committee on the 2028 Games, updates were approved that include the relocation of several Olympic and Paralympic events to Carson, ensuring that the region plays a key role in showcasing some of the most dynamic and innovative sports in Olympic history.Reynold Hoover, CEO of LA28, shared, “Cities like Carson have been essential in bringing together a comprehensive Games plan that incorporates dynamic sports and utilizes the incredible existing venues across the region. Carson’s contribution, especially in the realm of Olympic and Paralympic sports, will provide athletes and fans with an unforgettable experience.”Carson’s Sports park, home to the LA Galaxy at the renowned Dignity Health Sports Park, will play a central role in the 2028 Games. The city will host several high-energy Olympic events, including Rugby Sevens, Hockey, Tennis, and the newly relocated Olympic Archery competition. By maximizing the use of Carson’s existing infrastructure, these relocations will ensure significant cost savings and elevate the city’s role in the global sports community.In addition to its iconic sports park, Carson will also host a variety of disciplines, including Track Cycling and the Paralympic Rugby Sevens competition. This expansion of events to Carson represents a strategic decision to engage every part of Los Angeles and maximize the utilization of top-tier venues."We are thrilled to announce that Dignity Health Sports Park will be home to archery competitions for the 2028 Olympic Games. This is a momentous development that underscores the City of Carson's continued commitment to fostering world-class athletic events and providing our community with access to the global stage,” said Mayor of Carson Lula Davis-Holmes.“This announcement is a testament to the spirit of collaboration between the City of Carson, the LA28 Organizing Committee, Dignity Health Sports Park, and the International Olympic Committee. As we look forward to the Games in 2028, we are excited to showcase our city as a hub for sporting excellence and a place where Olympic dreams are realized,” added Mayor Davis-Holmes.The LA28 Games will be Los Angeles' third time hosting the Olympic Games, previously held in 1932 and 1984, and the first time hosting the Paralympic Games. These Games will bring together the world’s elite athletes to compete on the grandest stage, with events taking place across Los Angeles, the Valley, and the surrounding regions, including Carson. The Games are set to inspire the world and create a lasting impact for Los Angeles and beyond. For more information on the 2028 Games and venue assignments, visit LA28.org.

