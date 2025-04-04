New Duet - Alex Miller and Tracy Byrd Give The World 'The Byrd'
American Songwriter Premiered The Rollicking Song
Exhilarating, toe-tapping romp … Retro Country that fits very neatly into today’s scene.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neo-traditionalist Alex Miller gives the world “The Byrd” with his latest streaming release, the rollicking, toe-tapping ‘90s inspired romp of a duet with hitmaker Tracy Byrd. Available now for pre-save, the epic fast-moving track brings back the energy of the great “Moe & Joe” duets of the past while staying firmly planted in the modern-day soundscape. Alex and Tracy first performed the song live acoustically on the Coffee, Country & Cody show (Circle TV and WSM Radio) in mid-March. American Songwriter premiered the track online yesterday. “The Byrd” will be released to Country radio later this month.
— David Allan, Country Music People Magazine
Written by Miller and his producer, friend and hit songwriter Jerry Salley, “The Byrd” (Billy Jam Records), is an homage to Tracy and his long career as it name-checks the star’s numerous hits throughout.
I said start with “I’m From The Country”
And the Drinkin’ Bone’s connected to a little earworm
Do the Watermelon Crawl by the end of the evening
And you can thank me later for giving you the Byrd (Miller/Salley)
“Jerry and I had a blast writing it,” says Miller. “And getting to sing this with Tracy was just incredible. It’s an honor and a whole lotta fun. We’ve gotten to be pretty good buddies since meeting at a Fair convention a few years ago and I wouldn’t trade our friendship for anything.”
For Byrd, the chance to join Alex for this duet was a no-brainer. “I was just awed that he felt I was a big enough influence on him that he would write this song for me. It was very flattering,” Tracy admits. “I thought it was a hit the first time I heard it, and I was so excited I sent it to Blake Shelton to see what he thought. He agreed. It’s got a great groove and a great melody too, which never hurts. I was in from the get-go.”
The two singers are in regular touch and hope to do more projects together in the future. Both agree they’d like to tackle a Country classic and give it new life. “We’ll keep folks posted,” Alex says.
Fans will have the chance to see Alex and Tracy perform “The Byrd” at one show in July.
Alex Miller On Tour
May 16 - Mt Juliet, TN - House Concert Series
May 23 - Decatur, IL - The Devonshire Lakeshore
June 6 - Frankfort, IN - Prairie Creek Park
June 7 - Louisville, KY - WHAS-TV Crusade
June 12 - Marion, VA - The Lincoln Theatre
June 13 - Inman, SC - Music On Mill
June 20 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
June 25 - Hebron, KY - Boone Co. Fair
July 2 - Denton, NC - Denton Family Farm
July 5 - Leburn, KY - Mine Made Park
July 11 - Knoxville, IA - Marion County Fair (Rodney Atkins)
July 12 - Greenville, KY - Outdoors Downtown Greenville
July 18 - Hodgenville, KY (private)
July 19 - Hodgenville, KY - The Lincoln Jamboree
July 24 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur
July 25 - York, PA - The York State Fair (Alabama)
July 26 - Cottageville, WV - Jackson County Jr Fair
July 29 - Little Valley, NY - Cattaraugus County Fair (Tracy Byrd)
Aug 2 - Columbus, OH - Ohio State Fair (Trace Adkins)
Aug 6 - Pittsfield, PA - Warren County Fair
Aug 8 - Piqua, OH - Lock 9 Park
Aug 9 - Louisville, KY (private)
Aug 13 - Put In Bay, OH - Put In Bay Airport
Aug 16 - Seymour, IN - Jackson Live and Events Center
Sept 6 - Viola, DE - Loblolly Acres
Oct 12 - Rio Grande, OH - Bob Evans Farm
MARTHA MOORE
so much MOORE media
email us here
