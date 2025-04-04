CourTex Construction Grows Service Area, Bringing High-Quality Athletic Courts to More Communities beyond San Antonio

CourTex Construction brings professional-grade court design and craftsmanship to homes and facilities across San Antonio and Texas. A custom residential tennis court in San Antonio by CourTex Construction, designed for lasting performance and tailored to your home's unique vision and space.

CourTex Construction expands beyond San Antonio, building premium tennis, basketball, pickleball, and padel courts for homes, schools, and communities in Texas.

“Our team is eager to bring our premium residential and commercial athletic court services to more clients who can benefit from what CourTex has to offer.” — Weston Ready, CEO and Founder of CourTex Construction.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CourTex Construction, a leading provider of premium outdoor athletic court construction and resurfacing services in Texas, is proud to announce its continued growth into outlying regions beyond the San Antonio area, serving a broader network of communities throughout the region. Known for delivering top-tier tennis, basketball, pickleball, and padel courts, CourTex Construction has seen significant demand for its high-quality craftsmanship to neighborhoods and suburbs further outside the immediate San Antonio areas.“We’re excited to see CourTex continue to grow, serving an ever-expanding network of communities,” said Weston Ready, CEO and Founder of CourTex Construction. “Our team is eager to bring our premium residential and commercial athletic court services to more clients who can benefit from what CourTex has to offer.”Expanded Service Area & Specializations- Residential Courts: Families in Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills, Stone Oak, and other neighboring communities can enjoy custom basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts designed to seamlessly blend with their home’s aesthetic and outdoor space.- Commercial & Public Projects: Schools, municipalities, and recreational centers in Boerne, Fair Oaks Ranch, and beyond can benefit from CourTex Construction’s expertise in designing, installing, and resurfacing courts built to withstand Texas weather while meeting rigorous safety standards. As leaders in San Antonio athletic court construction , CourTex delivers durable, reliable, and safe athletic courts.- Running Track Resurfacing: Organizations seeking to improve their running and track facilities can rely on CourTex’s top-quality materials and proven techniques for smooth, long-lasting surfaces..Commitment to Quality & Durability:CourTex Construction places a strong emphasis on advanced materials like CushionX, a court surface solution that not only improves impact resistance, it also cuts installation time to a third of what traditional methods require. Their proven construction methods ensure each court provides optimal playability and a long lifespan. The company’s local expertise also translates into tailored drainage solutions and weather-resistant finishes that hold up against the region’s heat and seasonal variations.“CourTex Construction has built its reputation on our unwavering attention to detail, innovative designs, and customer-focused approach,” Weston adds. “We’re bringing quality court construction to more property owners, schools, businesses and municipalities seeking to enhance their outdoor sports amenities.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.