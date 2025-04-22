Polaris Partners Counseling & Consulting Expands Access to Telehealth Therapy Services Across Colorado
Polaris Partners Counseling expands statewide telehealth services, making mental health care more accessible across Colorado for individuals and families.
Telehealth sessions at Polaris are conducted through secure, HIPAA-compliant platforms and offer a way for clients to engage in therapy from their own space. The service includes individual counseling, family therapy, and support for adolescents, with clinicians trained in a variety of therapeutic approaches to meet diverse client needs.
“Telehealth has become an essential part of how we support our clients,” said Thad Jessen co-owner of Polaris. “We work with people who live in rural areas, who are balancing complex family or work schedules, or who simply feel more comfortable accessing care from home. Expanding these services helps remove barriers that might otherwise prevent someone from reaching out.”
For many clients, scheduling and transportation can become major hurdles to consistent care. With virtual appointments, those who might not have had access to services, due to distance, mobility, or time constraints, can now participate in therapy more consistently. Telehealth also allows for greater continuity of care during weather disruptions, illness, or transitions between locations.
Polaris Partners, with locations throughout Colorado, including Fort Collins and Cherry Creek, serves the community through both in-person and remote options. By offering telehealth, the center is expanding access while maintaining a focus on high-quality, individualized care.
This development aligns with national trends that emphasize expanding mental health services to meet growing demand, particularly in regions where mental health providers may be limited. It also reflects ongoing efforts across the state to close gaps in care and reduce the stigma around seeking support.
For more information about Polaris Counseling Center and its statewide telehealth services, visit their website.
