Colorado Homeowners Embrace Backyard Courts as Evergreen Courts Partners with CourTex Construction to Expand Services

Evergreen Courts: Custom-designed backyard athletic courts for pickleball, basketball, tennis, and multi-sport use, built for Colorado's climate and lifestyle. A custom outdoor residential tennis court by Evergreen Tennis Courts, built for lasting performance and tailored to fit the homeowner’s vision and space.

Evergreen Courts partners with CourTex Construction to expand services, offering custom backyard athletic courts for pickleball, basketball, and tennis.

They're looking for courts that add value to their home, are comfortable to play on, and withstand often drastic weather fluctuations, looking great year after year. We deliver that.” — Dan Bishop, President of Evergreen Courts

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners across Colorado are discovering that building a backyard athletic court , whether for pickleball, basketball, or tennis, requires less space than they initially imagined. With the rising popularity of sports like pickleball, and an increased desire for at-home recreational options, Evergreen Courts has seen a surge in requests for compact, custom-designed backyard courts. In addition to announcing their recent partnership with CourTex Construction, Evergreen Courts is expanding its service offerings and geographic reach across the state, providing even more Colorado residents with tailored solutions that withstand local climate challenges.“Many families assume they don’t have enough room for an athletic court until they see our designs,” said Dan Bishop, President at Evergreen Courts. “In reality, with our enhanced design and construction capabilities, we can tailor professional-grade courts to nearly any property, throughout Colorado, even into Wyoming.”A Growing Trend: Pickleball & BeyondPickleball’s fast-paced, small-court setup has made it one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. Public courts in Colorado can be crowded, prompting more households to invest in private, on-site recreation. The beauty of a custom design is that it’s not limited to one sport. Evergreen Courts’ designs are versatile, accommodating pickleball, basketball, tennis, or even multi-sport spaces.Combined Expertise for Colorado’s ClimateColorado’s high-altitude conditions and fickle weather pose challenges that require specialized construction techniques. Evergreen Courts integrate advanced systems and climate-resilient materials, ensuring every court remains safe and playable year-round.“We understand first hand the concerns Colorado residents face when considering a backyard court, because we’re residents too,” Dan added. “They're looking for courts that add value to their home, are comfortable to play on, and withstand often drastic weather fluctuations, looking great year after year. We deliver that.”More Freedom & Convenience at HomeBetween the convenience of having a court steps away from the back door and the potential to boost property values, private courts increasingly appeal to busy families who value flexibility. Hosting games without leaving home, scheduling spontaneous matches, and skipping the crowded public courts are just a few of the advantages.About Evergreen CourtsEvergreen Courts is a Colorado-based outdoor court company , designing, constructing, and resurfacing athletic courts for commercial, public and residential spaces. With a reputation for blending durability, innovation, and local expertise, the company transforms backyards into vibrant sports destinations throughout Colorado.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.