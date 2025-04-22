Tackling Canine Osteoarthritis: Expert Talk on Prevention and Treatment

CuraCore provides accessible and comprehensive online courses for aspiring veterinarians.

Chronic Pain Symposium to Feature Dr. Narda Robinson on Canine Osteoarthritis Prevention and Management.

I’ve seen firsthand the difference that early intervention and consistent management can make for dogs with osteoarthritis...” — Dr. Narda Robinson

REMOTE, CO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chronic pain, particularly osteoarthritis (OA), is a significant concern for veterinarians and pet owners alike.Understanding how to manage and treat OA in dogs can have a profound impact on their quality of life. To help animal lovers take proactive steps in improving canine health, Dr. Narda Robinson , a recognized expert in veterinary care, will be hosting a comprehensive talk on the prevention of OA. The talk, titled “OA Prevention - dream or reality” will be available to attendees of the Chronic Pain Symposium hosted by Canine Arthritis Management , a 4-day event for both live and virtual attendees.In her informative session, Dr. Robinson will discuss the latest research on osteoarthritis, answer common questions about its causes, and explore the practical steps that can be taken to support the well-being of dogs. With topics ranging from weight management, exercise, and lifestyle changes, to dietary supplements, acupuncture, laser therapy, and massage, this event will offer valuable insight for veterinarians, vet students and dog owners.“I’ve seen firsthand the difference that early intervention and consistent management can make for dogs with osteoarthritis,” says Dr. Narda Robinson. “By incorporating non-traditional therapies, the quality of life for our canine friends can be drastically improved, helping to slow the progression of OA.”Event Details:Date: Saturday, April 26th, 8:00 am MDTFull schedule and registration: Canine Arthritis ManagementJoin us to learn more about how you can make a difference in your dog’s health and well-being. Don’t miss this opportunity to get expert advice on managing canine osteoarthritis effectively.

