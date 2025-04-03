NEBRASKA, April 3 - CONTACT: Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495 Gov. Pillen Comments on Trump Trade Plan LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement regarding President Trump’s Liberation Day announcement of his fair-trade plan. “Our farmers and ranchers feed the world and produce the best. We lead on trade – and Nebraska is tired of being duped by takers around the world. President Trump is taking bold action to combat decades of cheating and unfair trade practices. In a phone call last night with Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, I told her that Nebraska is in this for the long haul. As a pork producer, I totally understand the short-term economic challenges we’re all feeling. But we’re working hard through this period, and I will do my best to ensure that Nebraska’s interests are heard during this time.”

