NEBRASKA, May 30 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Signs Last of Bills to Protect Children Online

LINCOLN, NE – A package of bills aimed at protecting kids, and introduced on behalf of Governor Jim Pillen, are now law. He signed the last of the four bills, LB504, this morning. It helps protect the personal information of children who are online and gives parents the ability to monitor privacy and account settings. Three other bills were officially signed by the Governor last week. At today’s event, Gov. Pillen gave ceremonial copies of those bills to sponsoring senators and to Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

“We’re never going to give up on our kids. They are our future. Today marks a gigantic step in protecting our kids,” said Gov. Pillen. “Collectively all these bills have an incredible impact on helping our teachers and giving our schools the opportunity to teach our kids, instead of being disrupted in the classroom. They also provide parents with the tools they need to protect our kids from big tech online companies and predators.”

Senator Carolyn Bosn said the purpose of LB504 was not about moderating content, but rather, ensuring that design features were made less addictive to young users.

“We’re not going to wait for social media companies to do that anymore. We’re going to take matters into our own hands. Like the Governor said, we’re not going to give up on our kids and I think this piece of legislation really prioritizes kids and their experiences online.”

As part of the Age-Appropriate Online Design Code Act, online service providers can be assed civil penalties, if they commit a violation.

Senator Rita Sanders said similarly the intent of her bill (LB504), was not to ban phones outright, but limit their negative impact in the classroom. She cited success in the Bellevue School District after restrictions were implemented there. She said LB140 will do the same for other school systems across the state.

“It’s about giving local school districts the ability to limit distractions and create learning environments where students and teachers can thrive,” said Sen. Sanders. “The data is clear -- according to PEW research, 72% of high school teachers say cell phones are a top distraction. Over half of school leaders report academic and mental health setbacks due to phone use. Studies show that cutting screen time can reduce anxiety and depression in teens by 40%.”

Under LB140, school boards are required to adopt policies regarding student use of smart phones. Exceptions can be made for emergencies, health situations, educational purposes, with permission by the school board or school employee and as part of an individualized education program. Requirements need to be implemented for the 2025-2026 school year.

LB383, sponsored on the Governor’s behalf by Senator Tanya Storer, creates the Parental Rights in Social Media Act. In part, that legislation requires that social media companies verify the age of users and minors must get parental consent before creating their accounts.

“I am honored to be a part of this transformational legislative reform package to protect the minds of our youth and empower parents with the tools to parent their children in the digital world the same way they are able to do in the physical world,” said Sen. Storer. “This is long overdue, and I am excited to see the positive impact this will have on the next generation. This is a major step in freeing our children from the claws of big tech and reversing the tragic trend of depression, anxiety and suicide we have seen in our youth.”

LB172, which was amended into LB383, tackles that issue of AI-generated pornography and creates criminal penalties for offenders. Bill introducer, Senator Brian Hardin, pointed to Nebraska’s leadership in creating protections – protections that have not yet been addressed at the federal level.

“Our grandparents and great-grandparents could never have envisioned the world that these leaders are bringing into locus. It takes forward leaning leadership to make this happen. We’re leading the way here in Nebraska.”

“The protections put into place with the passage of LB383 address the rapidly changing world which includes AI that can tragically be used to inflict harm on children through the production of generated child abuse material (CSAM),” added Attorney General Mike Hilgers. “I am grateful the Legislature recognized and addressed this threat with the passage of LB383."

Noting that nothing was more important than putting kids first, Gov. Pillen offered his appreciation for the hard work undertaken by lawmakers to get all four bills passed in the current legislative session.

“These folks stood up to a lot of big tech companies coming in and saying, ‘we have this fixed, and we have that fixed,’ and nobody bought into that. I just can’t commend everyone enough for standing up and doing what’s right.”