Governor Pillen To Sign Key National Security Legislation

LINCOLN, NE — Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement celebrating the passage of LB644, the Foreign Adversary and Terrorist Agent Registration Act and the Crush Transnational Repression in Nebraska Act. The legislation passed overwhelmingly with a bipartisan majority of senators.

“The security of our nation starts here at home — and that means we must take a strong stand against foreign adversaries, like the Chinese Communist Party. National security is not a red or blue issue, and I’m grateful to have worked with Senator Eliot Bostar to make Nebraska safer. I will proudly sign LB644 into law.”

Providing protections for critical infrastructure, property, and more has been a focus for Gov. Pillen since he first took office. In that time, he has issued executive orders aimed at safeguarding telecommunications equipment and banning applications, software and platforms created or owned by affiliates of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on state networks and devices.

Last year, he signed his name to a package of bills to enhance security for the state and nation, including the Foreign-Owned Real Estate National Security Act, which prevents foreign adversaries from buying land in Nebraska.