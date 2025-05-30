Submit Release
Gov. Pillen, Sen. Hughes-led bill focuses on TEEOSA

LINCOLN, NE — Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement after the Nebraska Legislature passed LB303. Gov. Pillen plans to sign it into law. 

“LB303 creates the School Financing Review Commission. Nebraska’s long history with TEEOSA has shown there are some glaring flaws in the formula. An independent commission reviewing TEEOSA’s impact on students and educational outcomes will help the legislature find the right solutions for our state's school funding formula and ultimately be a part of solving our property tax crisis. I’m grateful for Senator Hughes’ leadership and work to pass this legislation on the floor.”

