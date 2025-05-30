Gov. Pillen, Sen. Hughes-led bill focuses on TEEOSA
NEBRASKA, May 30 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Gov. Pillen, Sen. Hughes-led bill focuses on TEEOSA
LINCOLN, NE — Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement after the Nebraska Legislature passed LB303. Gov. Pillen plans to sign it into law.
“LB303 creates the School Financing Review Commission. Nebraska’s long history with TEEOSA has shown there are some glaring flaws in the formula. An independent commission reviewing TEEOSA’s impact on students and educational outcomes will help the legislature find the right solutions for our state's school funding formula and ultimately be a part of solving our property tax crisis. I’m grateful for Senator Hughes’ leadership and work to pass this legislation on the floor.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.