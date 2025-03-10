eConnect Integrates Facial Recognition into Dallmeier VMS, Debuting at WGPC 2025

eConnect, Inc.

Connect’s top-performing facial recognition engine integrates natively with Dallmeier VMS, bringing real-time security enhancements to casinos and hospitality.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eConnect Unveils Groundbreaking Integration of Facial Recognition into Dallmeier VMS at World Game Protection Conference WGPC 2025First-of-Its-Kind Native Integration in the U.S. to Debut This WeekLas Vegas, NV – eConnect, a leader in artificial intelligence and facial recognition solutions for casinos, hospitality, arenas, and stadiums, is excited to announce the integration of its advanced facial recognition technology into the Dallmeier Video Management System (VMS). This pioneering native integration—the first of its kind in the U.S.—will debut at the World Game Protection Conference (WGPC), March 10-12, 2025, in Las Vegas.This collaboration pairs eConnect’s NIST top-performing facial recognition engine with Dallmeier’s robust VMS platform, delivering a seamless solution for real-time identity management and security. Casino surveillance teams can identify known individuals, receive instant notifications of their arrival, and maintain compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) requirements within the Dallmeier VMS. The system also supports hospitality security, arena, and stadium operators, while users outside surveillance can receive instant mobile alerts on your phone or in a signal chat.“We’re thrilled to partner with Dallmeier to showcase this game-changing integration to casino surveillance professionals across the U.S.,” said Henry Valentino, President and CEO of eConnect. “It’s a powerful tool for KYC, excluding self-excluded individuals, notifying staff when VIPs arrive, and protecting assets. Every Casino will have this technology and we appreciate working with Dallmeier to lead the way. ”Joe McDevitt, President of Dallmeier USA, said, “This represents a simplification in the operation of complementary systems, delivering a cohesive security solution.”Attendees can experience a live demonstration at eConnect’s booth (#811) and Dallmeier’s booth (#T1) during the conference. Demonstrations will feature real-time identification, native VMS integration, LPR (License Plate Recognition) integrations, a unique patron association feature, detailed analytics, and mobile alerts.For more information or to schedule a show appointment, contact:eConnect Media: Dave McCormick, dave.mccormick@econnect.tvDallmeier Contact: Joe McDevitt, President, Dallmeier USA, Joe.McDevitt@dallmeier.comAbout eConnecteConnect, based in Las Vegas, specializes in AI-driven facial recognition and video surveillance for casinos, hospitality, arenas, and stadiums. Learn more at www.econnectglobal.com About DallmeierDallmeier, USA based in Las Vegas, delivers innovative video security solutions, including its HEMISPHERE-inspired VMS platform. Visit www.dallmeier.com

