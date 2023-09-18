eConnect & Mirasys Announce Strategic Integration, Elevating Security & Business Intelligence Across Industries
eConnect & Mirasys partner to integrate AI facial recognition in VMS, elevating security and business intelligence in gaming, hospitality, and government.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- eConnect, renowned in the gaming and hospitality sectors for its cutting-edge AI-driven facial recognition solutions, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Mirasys, a global heavyweight in open platform Video Management Systems (VMS). With this strategic integration, Mirasys clients will now have access to state-of-the-art facial recognition capabilities, promising to transform security and business intelligence standards, especially within the gaming, hospitality, and government arenas.
In addition to this transformative alliance, the collaboration represents a significant leap for eConnect as it expands on its existing integration with the award-winning POSConnect product. This integrated approach ensures that users benefit from the synergies of facial recognition, video management, and point-of-sale insights, providing an encompassing solution that stands unparalleled in the market.
Henry Valentino III, CEO of eConnect, commented, "Our integration with Mirasys symbolizes the future of security and business intelligence. The blend of our facial recognition technology with Mirasys’ robust VMS offers operators unparalleled insights, strengthening security and bolstering operational efficiency."
Mirasys, with its reputation for providing open, easy-to-use, and secure VMS solutions to global clients, sees this alliance as a natural evolution of its offerings. "Integrating eConnect’s facial recognition into our platform is both strategic and timely. In a world where security and customer experience are paramount, providing our clients with this advanced feature sets them ahead in the industry," said Max Davis, Business Development Manager at Mirasys.
Both eConnect and Mirasys share a vision to utilize groundbreaking technology in reshaping the industries they serve.
Their combined solution promises to not only enhance safety and security but also optimize business operations through data-driven insights. At the core of their collaboration is a commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction. By providing tools that deliver greater efficiency and actionable insights, they aim to create an enriched user experience that goes beyond security, driving tangible benefits for every stakeholder involved.
About eConnect:
Headquartered in the heart of Las Vegas, eConnect is a pioneer in the gaming industry, standing at the forefront of facial recognition technology. Their specialized solutions empower gaming venues worldwide, elevating operational awareness and security through advanced AI-driven facial recognition capabilities. With a proven track record, including rapid individual identification in casino settings, eConnect’s technology is a testament to their commitment to driving safety and profitability in the gaming sector. While they champion cutting-edge technology, their unwavering commitment to responsible information handling and customer privacy remains paramount. Discover their innovative approach and see the future of gaming security at www.eConnectGlobal.com
About Mirasys:
Mirasys, headquartered in Finland, stands out as one of the premier suppliers of open platform Video Management Systems (VMS). With its solutions utilized in over 40 countries, Mirasys prioritizes perimeter protection, building management, loss prevention, and operational efficiency across multiple industries. Their approach is built on openness, user-friendly software, data security, and fostering win-win partnerships. Discover more at www.mirasys.com.
Press Contact for eConnect:
David McCormick
dave.mccormick@econnect.tv
702.523.8786
Dave McCormick
eConnect, Inc.
+1 702-523-8786
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn