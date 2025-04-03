ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 4-7) - Phoenix Area

: Alternate routes include eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Northbound SR 143 also will be available as a detour during the closure.

to two lanes between SR 143 and 24th Street from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday

(April 5) for a traffic shift as part of the

from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday

and the I-17 "Split" interchange

Westbound US 60

(Superstition Freeway)

narrowed

to one lane between Rural Road and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(April 7) for a traffic shift (Broadway Curve Improvement Project).

Also

:

Westbound I-10 narrowed

to two lanes between Guadalupe Road and SR 143 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(April 7). Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

Note

:

Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road and the westbound US 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday