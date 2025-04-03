ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 4-7) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – A stretch of westbound Interstate 10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be closed this weekend (April 4-7) for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Lane restrictions also are scheduled along westbound I-10 and westbound US 60. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Westbound I-10 closed between State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) and the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (April 5) for a traffic shift as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 then narrowed to two lanes between SR 143 and 24th Street from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 7). Note: Restriction times subject to adjustment. Detours: Alternate routes include eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Northbound SR 143 also will be available as a detour during the closure.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to one lane between Rural Road and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 7) for a traffic shift (Broadway Curve Improvement Project). Also: Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Guadalupe Road and SR 143 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 7). Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Note: Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road and the westbound US 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 7).
- Northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 7) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Detour: Consider using eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport and southbound SR 143. Drivers also can use westbound I-10 to reach the airport’s west entrance. Note: Eastbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 and northbound 48th Street between Broadway Road and I-10 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 7).
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) off-ramps at 51st and 35th avenues closed overnight from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (April 5) for widening project. Detour: Consider exiting at 59th Avenue.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
