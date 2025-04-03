U.S. Chamber Welcomes Delayed Implementation of CS3D, CSRD

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Marjorie Chorlins, senior vice president for European Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement today regarding the European Parliament’s decision to delay implementation of the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D) and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce welcomes the European Parliament’s overwhelming support to delay the implementation of the CS3D and CSRD. This action demonstrates the Parliament’s ability to react rapidly and decisively to ensure predictability and legal certainty for businesses and policymakers.

“The Chamber appreciates that the Parliament recognizes the need for further refinement of these Directives. We believe this pause provides a much-needed opportunity for stakeholders to engage in constructive discussions to achieve a balanced regulatory framework that supports sustainable business practices—without stifling competitiveness or exerting extraterritorial overreach. The Chamber looks forward to continued collaboration with policymakers to address these important issues.”