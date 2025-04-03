AHA blog responds to 'misguided’ reports on Medicaid financing 

The AHA April 3 published a blog responding to recent reports by Paragon Health Institute on Medicaid financing and provider payment.



"We discourage anyone from trusting attacks on state Medicaid programs that call for unjustifiable federal funding cuts to Medicaid at the expense of Medicaid patients and our communities as a way to finance tax cuts for the wealthy," write Ashley Thompson, AHA senior vice president, and Krista Geier, AHA senior associate director of Medicaid policy.

