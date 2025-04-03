Certified Ganjiers To Be Exclusive Judges of the New MJU Cannabis Cup at MJ Unpacked in Atlantic City

MJ Unpacked brings together the top operators from across the U.S. to build peer-to-peer networks, exchange best practices, forge partnerships, fuel investment, and drive successful outcomes. Ganjier is a rigorous, multi-tiered, cannabis trade certification, created and taught by the most respected names in the field.

The cup will close out the Atlantic City event, with winners being announced at Industry Night on May 1.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MJ Unpacked is proud to announce a partnership with Ganjier for the inaugural MJU Cannabis Cup, set to take place during the upcoming MJ Unpacked event from April 29 to May 1, 2025, at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City.This collaboration underscores a commitment to excellence by appointing Certified Level 2 Ganjier judges to evaluate entries, ensuring the highest standards of credibility and expertise in this premier competition. Ganjiers are the sole judges who will determine the Cup’s winners, using the Systematic Assessment Protocol (SAP) that is the most objective and comprehensive cannabis assessment tool in the industry today.The MJU Cannabis Cup, in partnership with the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association and produced by Farechild Events, is an industry-driven initiative designed to recognize and celebrate top-quality cannabis products in the marketplace.The competition will feature categories across flower, concentrates, and digestibles, with awards presented to first-place winners and runners-up in each category. Winners will be announced during the Industry Night and MJU Cannabis Cup Awards on May 1."We are thrilled to partner with Ganjier for the MJU Cannabis Cup," said George Jage, CEO and co-founder of Jage Media, producers of MJ Unpacked. "We have watched the Ganjier program continue to set the standard for cannabis education over the past years and a need to find a partner that allows us to separate the judging from the event for integrity, transparency, and legitimacy. Their Certified Ganjiers bring a level of expertise that aligns perfectly with our mission to highlight excellence within the cannabis industry. This collaboration guarantees that our competition maintains the highest standards of integrity and professionalism."Ganjier, the cannabis certification program, is a rigorous and multi-tiered program that produces highly trained professionals possessing a deep understanding of cannabis quality, encompassing aspects such as aroma, flavor, and overall consumer experience. Their involvement as judges in the MJU Cannabis Cup ensures a meticulous and unbiased assessment of each entry.Central to the Certified Ganjier's assessment methodology is the SAP scale, a comprehensive scoring system that evaluates cannabis based on four primary categories:Appearance: Assesses visual attributes such as trichome coverage, trim quality, and flower maturity using a high-quality 10x jeweler’s loupe.Aroma: Evaluates aromatic characteristics, including intensity, complexity, and uniqueness.Flavor: Analyzes the gustatory experience, considering factors like dry hit, longevity, and smoothness.Experience: Observes both physical and mental effects, culminating in an overall enjoyment rating.Each category is scored on a scale of 1 to 10, culminating in a final score based on a 100-point scale, similar to the established practices in the wine industry. This meticulous approach ensures a thorough and objective evaluation of each cannabis sample."Partnering with MJ Unpacked for the inaugural MJU Cannabis Cup is an opportunity to showcase the expertise of Certified Ganjiers as they evaluate a wide variety of cannabis products entered into the competition," said Max Simon, CEO of Ganjier. "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to elevating the standards of cannabis appreciation and quality assessment, and we are honored to be a part of it.”For more information about the MJU Cannabis Cup, please visit MJ Unpacked. To learn more about Ganjier, visit Ganjier.###About MJ UnpackedHeadquartered in the greater Seattle area, MJ Unpacked is an exclusive, highly curated cannabis industry event produced by Jage Media. Launched in 2021 by cannabis industry veteran George Jage, former president of MJ Biz Daily/MJ Biz Con, and Kim Jage, former VP and CMO of World Tea Media, MJ Unpacked provides a platform for industry leaders and innovators to meet, share ideas, and push the industry forward. Jage Media is also the co-producer of the new Hemp Beverage Expo, further solidifying its leadership in curating dynamic, business-focused events for the emerging hemp and cannabis markets. By providing a platform for education, networking, and deal-making, Jage Media continues to empower industry professionals and accelerate market success. For information, visit mjunpacked.com.About GanjierGanjier is a first-of-its-kind, rigorous, multi-tiered cannabis trade certification, created and taught by the most respected names in the field. Just as the wine, beer, chocolate, cheese, and cigar industries have highly-trained, certified experts qualified to distinguish the nuanced qualities of their respective products, the burgeoning cannabis industry has Certified Ganjiers who are trained and certified to assess the true quality of cannabis products, and qualified to provide accurate, trustworthy, and valuable guidance to consumers and industry professionals. For information, visit Ganjier.

