AristotleK12 Expands Compatibility with Full ARM Support, Enhancing Performance & Accessibility

MINNEAPOLIS , MN, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sergeant Laboratories, developer of AristotleK12, is proud to announce full support for ARM-based Windows devices, ensuring a faster, more efficient, and accessible learning experience for students and educators. This strategic move marks a significant step forward in making high-quality digital education available across a wider range of devices, optimizing performance while maintaining affordability. With the rapid adoption of ARM-powered Windows laptops and tablets, AristotleK12 is poised to continue to be used in various educational environments, delivering enhanced performance and aligning with the needs of modern educational institutions.Key Benefits of AristotleK12’s ARM Support:● Optimized Performance – Native ARM64 compatibility eliminates reliance on slow x86emulation, offering faster response times and a smoother user experience.● Extended Battery Life – ARM-based devices consume less power, allowing studentsand teachers to engage in uninterrupted learning throughout the day.● Broader Accessibility – By supporting a diverse range of affordable ARM-poweredWindows devices, AristotleK12 ensures wider access to high-quality educationtechnology solutions.● Cloud & AI Integration – Seamless compatibility with Microsoft Azure ARM-basedcloud services enhances AI-driven personalized learning and analytics, empoweringeducators with data-driven insights.● Future-Proof Technology – As Microsoft continues to expand its ARM ecosystem,AristotleK12’s optimization ensures long-term compatibility with next-generation EdTechhardware.“We are committed to providing accessible, high-performance learning solutions that cater to the evolving needs of students and educators,” said Eric Anderholm, Chief Executive Officer. “By optimizing our platform for ARM-based Windows devices, we’re ensuring that our users get the best possible experience—faster, more efficient, and accessible to all.” This update is part of AristotleK12’s ongoing mission to redefine digital learning by leveraging cutting-edge technology. Educational institutions, teachers, and students using ARM-powered Windows devices can now experience a more seamless, cost-effective, and future-ready learning environment.For more information on AristotleK12’s ARM support and how it benefits schools and educators, visit sgtlabs.com About Sergeant LaboratoriesSergeant Laboratories continuously develops advanced technologies to address the needs of tomorrow, enabling organizations to effectively adapt to the ever-changing technological landscape. With two products, AristotleK12, a student technology management solution, and AristotleInsight, a cybersecurity solution providing organizational visibility from the inside out, Sergeant Laboratories provides proven solutions for any organization. To learn more, visit sgtlabs.com.

