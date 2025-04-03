Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic Assistant House Leader Gutierrez Release Statement on Republican Attacks on Disabled Arizonans

Today, Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic House Assistant Leader Gutierrez released the following joint statement ahead of Republicans’ sham political stunt:

“This Ad Hoc committee is a waste of time and a shameless political stunt. For months, the majority has known a supplemental is necessary to protect some of our most vulnerable constituents, yet they’ve delayed, politicized, and weaponized an issue that should never have gotten to this critical point. Rather than take action to protect health care for Arizonans with autism, Down syndrome, and cerebral palsy, they are throwing political temper tantrums to delay essential funding for Arizonans with disabilities. Their continued theatrics will result in Arizonans being denied services and left without critical care. That’s unacceptable to us, and to the families we serve.

“Important changes have been announced to save tens of millions of taxpayer dollars while protecting these lifesaving services, yet the legislative majority continues to demand cuts without a plan. They’ve said they want to negotiate this regular and necessary supplemental spending in a budget, but refuse to show Arizonans their plan. Their actions are both fiscally irresponsible and a threat to lifesaving services. They’re carelessly holding Arizonans with disabilities hostage to their political games.

“Today marks 51 days since HB2618 was introduced to provide the necessary funding to mitigate critical disruptions to families; the same number of days have passed with inaction from the legislative majority to solve this problem. We urge for a vote on the supplemental bill immediately.”