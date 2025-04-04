Main Street Economics Joins Thought Leaders and Experts to Address National Debt Crisis

Economic Education for the American Public Leslie A. Rubin, Founder and President, Main Street Economics

‘Fiscal Sanity is Just an Education Away’

When voters are educated about the national debt and its consequences, they will start holding politicians accountable. That’s when real change will happen. Fiscal sanity is just an education away.” — Les Rubin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Main Street Economics a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to providing economic education to the American public is intensifying its efforts to confront the growing national debt crisis by partnering with leading economic thinkers and activists. Under the leadership of its founder and president, Les Rubin, the organization is emphasizing that the key to achieving fiscal sanity lies not in appealing to politicians but instead educating the American public about the dire consequences of unchecked government spending."I have watched with alarm and dismay as one organization after another has tried to address the financial mess our country’s leaders have made - with little success," says Rubin. "Yes, it is a mess—the numbers do not lie – our debt is 125% of the GDP and growing rapidly. Our Ship of State is sailing blindly toward an iceberg, and if we stay on this course, we will surely hit it and sink. The only way to change course is through education of the voting public."Rubin argues that past efforts have failed because they have targeted politicians, whose focus is on the next election, not the next generation."We must understand that politicians are professionals with a job to keep. They appease the public with financial goodies to secure votes, and as a result, we will soon have a financial crisis on our hands."Pointing to a prophetic quote almost 250 years ago from Scottish historian Alexander Tytler, Rubin highlights the pattern of democracies collapsing under loose fiscal policies: "A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship."Rubin warns that is exactly what is happening today. "We haven’t crashed—yet. We keep kicking the can down the road, waiting for some magic solution that will never come. The only real solution is public education."Main Street Economics is committed to shifting the focus from policymakers to the American public, helping them understand how excessive government spending leads to inflation, high interest rates, and economic decline."Nothing will change as long as we keep ‘preaching to the choir’. We must reach the ‘congregation’—everyday citizens who are unaware of the looming crisis and how we got here. Once they understand the problem, then, and only then, will they be willing to make the difficult choices necessary to restore fiscal stability."In conjunction with these efforts, Main Street Economics is supporting a growing movement advocating for a Fiscal Responsibility Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.To bolster these efforts, Main Street Economics is joining forces with Chair of the Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation and former U.S. Comptroller General David Walker, Brian Walter Founder of Unity Above Self in America, and Joe Penland, Founder of Joe from Texas. Together, they are launching a public education and outreach campaign (We the People) to raise awareness about the nation’s fiscal crisis and promote solutions that will secure America’s financial future."Our collaboration with We the People is an essential step in ensuring long-term financial stability for our nation," Rubin continued. "This amendment is about holding Congress accountable and preventing reckless spending from driving us further into debt."The proposed amendment seeks to control public debt for the present and a requirement to reduce it over time to sustainable levels. It also mandates automatic enforcement mechanisms and disqualifies non-compliant legislators from re-election."If Congress won’t act, the states must take the lead through a state-led convention," Rubin insists. "The time for action is now. Our own government states clearly, the current direction is unsustainable."Through workshops, digital content, and public engagement, Main Street Economics and its partners are working to ensure that citizens are equipped to demand better financial stewardship from their leaders."When voters are educated about the national debt and its consequences, they will start holding politicians accountable. That’s when real change will happen," Rubin asserts. "Fiscal sanity is just an education away."###Main Street Economics was formed to provide Economic Education for the American public. We focus on explaining the fiscal problems we face and basic economics in easy-to-understand language by laymen for laymen without formal education in economics. For more information on Main Street Economics and its initiatives, please visit https://www.mainstreeteconomics.org/ To schedule an interview with Les Rubin, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

