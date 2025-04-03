Novel gets jump on Revolution's 250th anniversary: Author available for interviews

Ghost shares experiences in Revolution's opening battle with teens who accept spine-tingling adventure

Three young students have to solve a centuries old mystery ... It turns out they’ve accepted an adventure they may not survive.” — Rich Rostron

WOODSTOCK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2026 is the 250th anniversary of the signing of The Declaration of Independence but 2025 is the 250th anniversary of the opening of the American Revolution . The Ghost of Lexington and Concord is a novel about a ghost from the opening battle fought in Massachusetts who meets middle school students who were on a historic Battle Trail field trip between the two towns.Author Rich Rostron, who is available for interviews about the book, said his goal, in writing the book, was to provide young readers with an engaging yet informative story.“The story is set in modern times,” said Rostron, “but it includes a fictional young man who experienced the first battle of our Revolution firsthand and shares his experiences.”More than just historical fiction, the book is also a ghost story “Three young students have to solve a centuries old mystery,” said Rostron. “It turns out they’ve accepted an adventure they may not survive.”The Battle of Lexington and Concord took place on April 19, 1775, when Redcoat soldiers marched out of Boston to confiscate weapons and gunpowder Colonials were hiding in Concord.The young ghost from that battle describes the scene at the Old North Bridge where the patriots first drove the King’s soldiers back.“In 1775, Britain was the equivalent of a superpower,” said Rostron. “The idea that a disorganized mob of farmers and artisans would dare to stand up to the Redcoats was crazy. The idea that the Colonies could hope to win their independence from Britain was equally insane.”The book is available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback and Kindle.Rostron’s previous novel of historical fiction is The Burning Sea of Iron Bottom Bay.

